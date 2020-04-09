CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 12, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
220 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SATURDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 5 AM
PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt and very steep wind-driven seas 9 to
12 feet.
* WHERE...All areas.
* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 5 AM PDT
Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 5 AM Friday to 5
AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and very steep seas could damage vessels
and will pose an increased risk of capsizing.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port
until conditions improve.
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT FRIDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt and steep to very steep wind-
driven seas 9 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...All areas can expect at least Small Craft Advisory
conditions, with very steep and hazardous seas beyond 2 nm from
shore south of Cape Blanco, and beyond 12 nm from shore north
of Cape Blanco.
* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 5 AM PDT Friday.
For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and very steep seas could damage vessels
and will pose an increased risk of capsizing.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port
until conditions improve.
