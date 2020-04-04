CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, April 4, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
240 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
Winds have diminished below advisory level. Short-period seas are
likely to continue through the day but will likely remain below
advisory level..
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.
* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.
* WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and
westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands and
Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente Island to
60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa Barbara Islands.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather