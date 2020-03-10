CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 10, 2020

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA

142 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

...SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE COASTAL WATERS TUESDAY

THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...

An upper level low pressure system will move across the coastal

waters resulting in widespread showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms through early Wednesday morning. Thunderstorms

could be accompanied by brief heavy rain, strong gusty winds and

choppy seas. The thunderstorm threat will be greatest this

afternoon and evening and diminish by midday Wednesday.

_____

