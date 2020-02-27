CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, February 27, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Eureka CA
236 AM PST Thu Feb 27 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Combined seas around 10 feet.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Combined seas around 10 feet.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather