CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, February 9, 2020
_____
HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
307 AM PST Fri Feb 7 2020
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
SUNDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 11 to 16 ft at 13 seconds
possible.
* WHERE...All areas.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Bar crossing could become especially hazardous.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous and very
steep sea conditions.
