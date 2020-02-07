CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, February 9, 2020

HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

307 AM PST Fri Feb 7 2020

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 11 to 16 ft at 13 seconds

possible.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossing could become especially hazardous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous and very

steep sea conditions.

