CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 4, 2020
_____
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
314 AM PST Tue Feb 4 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WARNING HAS EXPIRED...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas
9 to 14 feet at 12 seconds.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
6 to 11 feet at 13 seconds.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras
Blancas California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather