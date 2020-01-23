CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 24, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

212 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with steep to very steep wind-

driven seas of 8 to 12 feet. Winds will diminish tonight, but

very steep seas between 13 and 16 feet are expected.

* WHERE...All areas in marine zone 376 will be affected by

hazardous seas warning conditions. In marine zone 356, Hazardous

Seas conditions will affect areas beyond 5 nm from shore north

of Pistol River, except at the coast near Port Orford. Small

craft conditions will affect the rest of the area.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather