CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, December 16, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
218 AM PST Mon Dec 16 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
Conditions may increase to small craft advisory again late Tuesday
afternoon.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
Conditions may increase to small craft advisory again late Tuesday
afternoon.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM
PST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
9 to 12 feet at 15 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Beyond 10 miles from shore.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or
damage smaller vessels.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather