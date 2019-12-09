CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 10, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

1145 PM PST Sun Dec 8 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt and steep seas 8 to 12 feet

are expected.

* WHERE...All areas except lower winds and seas are expected south

of Port Orford within 5 NM from shore.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and steep seas could capsize or damage

smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

