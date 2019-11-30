CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 30, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
246 AM PST Sat Nov 30 2019
...Gale force winds and very steep seas will develop over the
waters Saturday night through Sunday evening...
A strong low pressure system will push in from the southwest
today into tonight bringing increasing southerly winds and steep
to very steep seas. Winds will increase to gale force across much
of the waters tonight through Sunday evening. Very steep seas will
develop across most the waters tonight into Sunday.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST
SUNDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Hazardous
Seas Warning...which is in effect from 4 PM this afternoon to
10 PM PST this evening. A Gale Warning has also been issued. This
Gale Warning is in effect from 10 PM this evening to 10 PM PST
Sunday. The Small Craft Advisory is no longer in effect. The
Hazardous Seas Watch is no longer in effect.
* Winds...Southeast winds will increase to 20 to 30 kt this
morning and this afternoon. Then winds will strengthen to 30 to
35 kt with gusts to 40 kt tonight through Sunday evening.
* Seas...Steep seas of 5 to 9 feet will develop today...building
to steep to very steep seas of 8 to 13 feet this evening. Very
steep seas are then likely Saturday night through Sunday
evening, building to 12 to 18 feet.
* Areas affected....Small craft advisory winds and seas will
affect the waters beyond 10 nm from shore today with very steep
hazardous seas developing for the waters beyond 30 nm of shore
south of Cape Blanco this evening. All areas will be affected by
gales and very steep seas tonight through Sunday evening.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather