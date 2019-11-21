CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, November 21, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

247 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

Winds and seas have diminished this morning and this trend will

continue through the day.

