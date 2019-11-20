CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, November 20, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service San Diego CA
206 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* Winds...Southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt will
continue this morning, and gradually decrease late this
afternoon and evening.
* Waves/Seas...Combined seas of 8 to 11 feet with a choppy short
period.
* Lightning...Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Showers and some thunderstorms are expected today in the coastal
waters. Any thunderstorms that develop will produce lightning
strikes and heavy rain. Gusty erratic winds, small hail and
waterspouts are also possible. These thunderstorm conditions will
present a hazard to boaters.
Monitor NOAA Weather Radio for the latest information, forecasts
and warnings. Seek safe port if and when hazards develop.
Inexperienced mariners should avoid navigating in a thunderstorm
environment.
