CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 19, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
251 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM
PST WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...Northerly gusts to 25 kt through mid-morning. Winds
building to N 30 to 35 kt, gusts to around 45 kt by Tuesday
night.
* WAVES...Northerly 6 ft at 6 seconds through mid-morning. Seas
building to 15 to 17 ft around 10 seconds by early on
Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Gale Warning,
which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PST
Wednesday.
* WINDS...Building to N 25 to 30 kt, localized gusts to around
40 kt by overnight on Tuesday. Strongest around Cape Mendocino
and farther offshore.
* WAVES/SEAS...Building to N 9 to 15 ft around 9 seconds by
overnight on Tuesday. Highest around Cape Mendocino, Pt Arena
and farther offshore.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING
TO 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM
PST WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...Building to N 30 to 35 kt, gusts to around 45 kt by
Tuesday night.
* WAVES/SEAS...Building to N 13 to 16 ft around 10 seconds by
early on Wednesday.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING
TO 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING HAS BEEN REPLACED WITH THE GALE
WARNING...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Gale Warning,
which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PST
Wednesday. The Hazardous Seas Warning has been cancelled.
* WINDS...Building to N 25 to 35 kt, gusts to around 40 kt by
overnight on Tuesday. Strongest around Cape Mendocino and
farther offshore.
* WAVES/SEAS...Building to N 11 to 15 ft around 10 seconds by
overnight on Tuesday. Highest around Cape Mendocino and
farther offshore.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING
TO 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING HAS BEEN REPLACED WITH THE GALE
WARNING...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Gale Warning,
which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PST
Wednesday. The Hazardous Seas Warning has been cancelled.
* WINDS...Building to N 25 to 35 kt, gusts to around 40 kt by
overnight on Tuesday. Strongest around Cape Mendocino and
farther offshore.
* WAVES/SEAS...Building to N 11 to 15 ft around 10 seconds by
overnight on Tuesday. Highest around Cape Mendocino and
farther offshore.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Gale Warning,
which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PST
Wednesday.
* WINDS...Building to N 25 to 30 kt, localized gusts to around
40 kt by overnight on Tuesday. Strongest around Cape Mendocino
and farther offshore.
* WAVES/SEAS...Building to N 9 to 15 ft around 9 seconds by
overnight on Tuesday. Highest around Cape Mendocino, Pt Arena
and farther offshore.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING
TO 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM
PST WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...Building to N 30 to 35 kt, gusts to around 45 kt by
Tuesday night.
* WAVES/SEAS...Building to N 13 to 16 ft around 10 seconds by
early on Wednesday.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM
PST WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...Northerly gusts to 25 kt through mid-morning. Winds
building to N 30 to 35 kt, gusts to around 45 kt by Tuesday
night.
* WAVES...Northerly 6 ft at 6 seconds through mid-morning. Seas
building to 15 to 17 ft around 10 seconds by early on
Wednesday.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING
TO 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING HAS BEEN REPLACED WITH THE GALE
WARNING...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Gale Warning,
which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PST
Wednesday. The Hazardous Seas Warning has been cancelled.
* WINDS...Building to N 25 to 35 kt, gusts to around 40 kt by
overnight on Tuesday. Strongest around Cape Mendocino and
farther offshore.
* WAVES/SEAS...Building to N 11 to 15 ft around 10 seconds by
overnight on Tuesday. Highest around Cape Mendocino and
farther offshore.
