CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, October 24, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

229 AM PDT Tue Oct 22 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WIND...Northerly 15 to 25 kt this afternoon through late

Wednesday night. Gusts to 35 kt will be possible, particularly

Wednesday and Wednesday night.

* WAVES...NW 7 ft at 12 seconds and N 7 to 9 feet at 6 to 8

seconds. Seas will be largest and steepest Wednesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 AM PDT THURSDAY...

3 AM PDT THURSDAY...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT

Thursday.

_____

