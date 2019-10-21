CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, October 24, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
232 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT THURSDAY...
* WIND...N 5 to 15 kt increasing to 15 kt 25 kt Monday afternoon.
* WAVES...NW 7 ft at 12 seconds and N 6 to 8 feet at 6 to 8
seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
