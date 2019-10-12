CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, October 14, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

310 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 8 AM PDT

MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 2 PM Sunday to 8 AM PDT

Monday.

* Winds and waves...North winds will increase early Sunday into

Sunday evening then continue at 15 to 25 kt into Monday morning.

Meantime, northwest swell also will build. This combination will

produce steep seas of 7 to 9 ft.

* Areas affected...Seas will be steep across the coastal waters.

But, the strongest winds and highest seas will occur south of

Gold Beach beyond 5 nm from shore.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

