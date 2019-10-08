CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, October 10, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service LOS ANGELES/OXNARD CA
328 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM
PDT THURSDAY...
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 9 PM this evening
to 3 AM PDT Thursday.
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wind and sea
conditions will exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM WEDNESDAY TO 3 AM PDT
THURSDAY...
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 AM Wednesday to
3 AM PDT Thursday.
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wind and sea
conditions will exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
_____
