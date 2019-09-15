CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, September 16, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service LOS ANGELES/OXNARD CA

223 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those

operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Small Craft Advisory for the waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz

Island CA and westward 60 nm. This advisory is in effect until 3

AM PDT Wednesday.

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those

operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather