CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, August 25, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

250 AM PDT Sat Aug 24 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SUNDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 11 AM

PDT TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Hazardous

Seas Warning...which is in effect from 11 AM Sunday to 11 AM PDT

Tuesday. A Small Craft Advisory has also been issued. This Small

Craft Advisory is in effect from 5 AM to 11 AM PDT Tuesday. The

Hazardous Seas Watch is no longer in effect.

* Winds...North 15 to 25 kt today through Sunday morning, with

strongest winds between Port Orford and Cape Sebastian within 20

nm of shore. North winds will increase to 25 to 30 kt with

occasional gusts to 35 kt Sunday afternoon through Monday, then

lower late Tuesday morning.

* Seas...Steep, choppy seas of 5 to 8 feet today, increasing to

very steep seas of 10 to 13 feet Sunday afternoon and evening.

Very steep seas will persist through Tuesday morning.

* Areas affected...Small craft advisory conditions will affect the

waters south of Port Orford through Sunday morning. Very steep

hazardous seas are expected to develop Sunday afternoon for the

waters south of Port Orford with small craft conditions

elsewhere then very steep hazardous seas will expand across all

the area Sunday evening through Tuesday morning.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea

conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should

remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial

vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in

port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SUNDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 11 AM

PDT TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Hazardous

Seas Warning...which is in effect from 11 AM Sunday to 11 AM PDT

Tuesday. A Small Craft Advisory has also been issued. This Small

Craft Advisory is in effect from 5 AM to 11 AM PDT Tuesday. The

Hazardous Seas Watch is no longer in effect.

* Winds...North 15 to 25 kt today through Sunday morning, with

strongest winds between Port Orford and Cape Sebastian within 20

nm of shore. North winds will increase to 25 to 30 kt with

occasional gusts to 35 kt Sunday afternoon through Monday, then

lower late Tuesday morning.

* Seas...Steep, choppy seas of 5 to 8 feet today, increasing to

very steep seas of 10 to 13 feet Sunday afternoon and evening.

Very steep seas will persist through Tuesday morning.

* Areas affected...Small craft advisory conditions will affect the

waters south of Port Orford through Sunday morning. Very steep

hazardous seas are expected to develop Sunday afternoon for the

waters south of Port Orford with small craft conditions

elsewhere then very steep hazardous seas will expand across all

the area Sunday evening through Tuesday morning.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea

conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should

remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial

vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in

port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 5 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Hazardous

Seas Warning...which is in effect from 11 AM Sunday to 5 AM PDT

Tuesday.

* Winds...North 15 to 25 kt today through Sunday morning, except

lighter winds within 5 nm of shore south of Brookings. North

winds will increase to 20 to 30 kt with occasional gusts to 35

kt Sunday afternoon through Monday, then lower late Tuesday

morning.

* Seas...Steep, choppy seas of 5 to 8 feet today, increasing to

steep to very steep seas of 7 to 11 feet Sunday afternoon

evening, persisting through Monday night,

* Areas affected...Small craft advisory conditions will affect the

waters south of Port Orford beyond 3 nm from shore and within 3

nm of shore near Gold Beach through Sunday morning. Very steep

hazardous seas are expected to develop Sunday afternoon through

Monday night for the waters beyond 7 nm from shore with small

craft conditions elsewhere.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea

conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should

remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial

vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in

port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 5 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Hazardous

Seas Warning...which is in effect from 11 AM Sunday to 5 AM PDT

Tuesday.

* Winds...North 15 to 25 kt today through Sunday morning, except

lighter winds within 5 nm of shore south of Brookings. North

winds will increase to 20 to 30 kt with occasional gusts to 35

kt Sunday afternoon through Monday, then lower late Tuesday

morning.

* Seas...Steep, choppy seas of 5 to 8 feet today, increasing to

steep to very steep seas of 7 to 11 feet Sunday afternoon

evening, persisting through Monday night,

* Areas affected...Small craft advisory conditions will affect the

waters south of Port Orford beyond 3 nm from shore and within 3

nm of shore near Gold Beach through Sunday morning. Very steep

hazardous seas are expected to develop Sunday afternoon through

Monday night for the waters beyond 7 nm from shore with small

craft conditions elsewhere.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea

conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should

remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial

vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in

port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

