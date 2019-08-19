CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, August 20, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

306 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

6 PM PDT TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 5 PM this afternoon to

6 PM PDT Tuesday.

* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...4 to 7 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather