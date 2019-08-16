CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, August 18, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
213 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT
SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WINDS...NW to N 15 to 25 kt. Gusts to 30 kt downwind of Cape
Mendocino.
* WAVES...NW building to 9 to 11 ft at 9 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT
SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WINDS...N 15 to 25 kt. Gusts to 35 kt near Point Saint George
and Cape Mendocino.
* WAVES...N building to 9 to 11 ft at 9 seconds. Highest waves
near Point Saint George and Cape Mendocino.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT SATURDAY
NIGHT...
* WINDS...N 25 to 30 kt with gusts to 40 kt.
* WAVES...N building to 12 to 14 ft at 10 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT SATURDAY
NIGHT...
* WINDS...N 25 to 30 kt with gusts to 40 kt.
* WAVES...N building to 12 to 14 ft at 10 seconds.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
* Winds...North 25 to 35 kt, gusts to 45 kt.
* Seas...Steep wind driven 6 to 9 feet, building to very steep
at 8 to 12 feet.
* Areas affected...The Gale warning is for areas south of gold
beach and beyond 3 NM of the coast. Elsewhere, small craft
advisory conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
* Winds...North 25 to 35 kt, gusts to 45 kt.
* Seas...Steep wind driven 6 to 9 feet, building to very steep
at 8 to 12 feet.
* Areas affected...The Gale warning is for areas south of gold
beach and beyond 3 NM of the coast. Elsewhere, small craft
advisory conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
* Winds...North 25 to 35 kt, gusts to 45 kt.
* Seas...Steep wind driven 6 to 9 feet, building to very steep
at 8 to 12 feet.
* Areas affected...The Gale warning is for areas south of gold
beach and beyond 3 NM of the coast. Elsewhere, small craft
advisory conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
* Winds...North 25 to 35 kt, gusts to 45 kt.
* Seas...Steep wind driven 6 to 9 feet, building to very steep
at 8 to 12 feet.
* Areas affected...The Gale warning is for areas south of gold
beach and beyond 3 NM of the coast. Elsewhere, small craft
advisory conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
* Winds...North 25 to 35 kt, gusts to 45 kt.
* Seas...Steep wind driven 6 to 9 feet, building to very steep
at 8 to 12 feet.
* Areas affected...The Gale warning is for areas south of gold
beach and beyond 3 NM of the coast. Elsewhere, small craft
advisory conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
* Winds...North 25 to 35 kt, gusts to 45 kt.
* Seas...Steep wind driven 6 to 9 feet, building to very steep
at 8 to 12 feet.
* Areas affected...The Gale warning is for areas south of gold
beach and beyond 3 NM of the coast. Elsewhere, small craft
advisory conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
* Winds...North 25 to 35 kt, gusts to 45 kt.
* Seas...Steep wind driven 6 to 9 feet, building to very steep
at 8 to 12 feet.
* Areas affected...The Gale warning is for areas south of gold
beach and beyond 3 NM of the coast. Elsewhere, small craft
advisory conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
* Winds...North 25 to 35 kt, gusts to 45 kt.
* Seas...Steep wind driven 6 to 9 feet, building to very steep
at 8 to 12 feet.
* Areas affected...The Gale warning is for areas south of gold
beach and beyond 3 NM of the coast. Elsewhere, small craft
advisory conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
_____
