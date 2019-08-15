CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, August 16, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
243 AM PDT Thu Aug 15 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...9 to 14 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...8 to 13 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 AM to 9 PM PDT Friday.
* WINDS...Northwest 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* SEAS...8 to 11 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
9 PM PDT FRIDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 9 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
9 PM PDT FRIDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 9 feet.
_____
