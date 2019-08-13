CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, August 15, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

200 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 3 PM PDT THURSDAY...

* WINDS...N 15 to 25 kt.

* WAVES/SEAS...N 6 ft at 6 seconds building to 8 to 9 ft at 8 to 9

seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM

PDT THURSDAY...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 9 PM this evening to 3 PM PDT

Thursday.

* WINDS...N 15 to 25 kt, strongest and with localized gusts to

30 kt downwind of Cape Mendocino.

* WAVES/SEAS...N 5 to 6 ft at 6 seconds building to 7 to 8 ft at

7 to 8 seconds.

