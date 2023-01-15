CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 14, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

336 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

CAZ364-160200-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

336 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ365-160200-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

336 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds around 15 mph

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around

15 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds

around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds around

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ087-160200-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

336 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Areas of

west winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Areas of west winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 50. Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Areas of

northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ362-160200-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

336 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. South winds around 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around

60. South winds around 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ354-160200-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

336 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. South winds

around 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ355-160200-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

336 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ350-160200-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

336 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to around 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the morning. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southeast winds

around 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around

60. South winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ349-160200-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

336 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ351-160200-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

336 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 20

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ352-160200-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

336 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the morning.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Southeast winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ548-160200-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

336 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Southeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South

winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ547-160200-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

336 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. West winds around 15 mph

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South

winds around 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ088-160200-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

336 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ359-160200-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

336 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. South winds

around 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ358-160200-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

336 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. West winds around 15 mph

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s. Southeast winds around 15 mph

after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around

60. South winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ357-160200-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

336 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ356-160200-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

336 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Southeast winds

around 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around

60. South winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ363-160200-

Santa Monica Mountains-

336 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. South winds around

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ059-160200-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

336 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Lows in

the upper 20s to mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ054-160200-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

336 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow level

4500 to 5000 feet. Highs from the 40s to lower 50s at low elevations

to the 30s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow developing. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet

decreasing to 4500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Lows

from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to

mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. South winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 to

6500 feet decreasing to 6000 feet. Snow accumulation up to

4 inches. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the mid 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Storm total snow

accumulation up to 10 inches. Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at

low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40

at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40

mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 30s at low elevations

to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to around

40 at low elevations to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s

at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to around

40 at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at low

elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-160200-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

336 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow level

4500 to 5000 feet. Highs mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the 30s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35

mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 6 inches. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 6000 to 6500

feet decreasing to 5500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid

30s to lower 40s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 4000 to

4500 feet. Storm total snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Lows from

the mid 30s to around 40 at low elevations to the mid 20s to around

30 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations

to the 30s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at

low elevations to 19 to 27 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at

low elevations to the 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at

low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low

elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ353-160200-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

336 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet increasing

to 5000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Lows from the lower

to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with Gusts to 40 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 4000 to

4500 feet decreasing to 4000 feet. Storm total snow accumulation up

to 6 inches. Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s at

high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 30s at

low elevations to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the mid

40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 40 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at low elevations to the lower

30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s to

around 50 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ340-160200-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

336 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ341-160200-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

336 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ346-160200-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

336 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ347-160200-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

336 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ348-160200-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

336 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ343-160200-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

336 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ342-160200-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

336 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s to around 50. South winds 15 to

25 mph woth gusts to 45 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ344-160200-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

336 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds around 15 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the 30s to around 40. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ345-160200-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

336 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high

elevations. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around

50 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at

high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to around 50 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-160200-

Cuyama Valley-

336 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Areas of south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ549-160200-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

336 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds

20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West winds 20 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ550-160200-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

336 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the northwest with gusts to 40 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

