CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

033 FPUS56 KLOX 111107

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

307 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

CAZ364-120100-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

307 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CAZ365-120100-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

307 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

$$

CAZ362-120100-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

307 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 20 mph in

the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ354-120100-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

307 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

East winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ355-120100-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

307 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

$$

CAZ547-120100-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

307 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. North

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25

mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Areas of

north to northeast winds 15 to 20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ363-120100-

Santa Monica Mountains-

307 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the 50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of north to northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ548-120100-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

307 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ088-120100-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

307 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ358-359-120100-

Central Ventura County Valleys-Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, Santa Paula, Moorpark, Newbury Park,

Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

307 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25

mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around

60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ357-120100-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

307 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

$$

CAZ356-120100-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

307 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ053-120100-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

307 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high

elevations.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

lower 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s

to lower 50s at high elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows from the upper 30s to

mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs from

the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid

40s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the

mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at

high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to mid

30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs from

the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower

40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ054-120100-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

307 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid

40s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

around 50 at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys

and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts t5 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to

the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of

rain and snow after midnight. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs from

the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid

40s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the

mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s

at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to

mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs from

the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower

40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-120100-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

307 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 40s and 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ350-120100-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

307 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ352-120100-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

307 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 40s and 50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

East winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds around

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ349-120100-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

307 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain developing. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ351-120100-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

307 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. East winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain developing. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ353-120100-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

307 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from around 50 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows from the

mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s

in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Rain developing. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of

rain and snow after midnight. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from the lower

to mid 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows from the lower to mid

40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain and snow likely in the afternoon.

Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper

30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs from

the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s and 40s at

high elevations.

$$

CAZ346-120100-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

307 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain developing. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ340-120100-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

307 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Southeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

around 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ347-120100-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

307 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain developing. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ348-120100-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

307 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Southeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds around

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain developing. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ341-120100-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

307 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain developing. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ342-120100-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

307 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ343-120100-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

307 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South winds around

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ344-120100-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

307 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain developing. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ345-120100-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

307 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid

60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain developing. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ038-120100-

Cuyama Valley-

307 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds around

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ087-120100-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

307 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CAZ550-120100-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

307 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CAZ549-120100-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

307 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

$$

