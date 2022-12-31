CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 30, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

326 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

CAZ364-010130-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

326 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST

SUNDAY...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain developing. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain, tapering off to showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with local gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain becoming likely after midnight. Lows around

50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ365-010130-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

326 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Rain developing. Highs around 60. South winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain, tapering off to showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain becoming likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ087-010130-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

326 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Rain becoming likely by the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Areas of southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, tapering off to showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Areas of southwest winds increasing to 20

to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Areas of

northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Areas of northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain becoming likely after midnight. Lows around

50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain becoming likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ362-010130-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

326 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST

SUNDAY...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain developing. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain, tapering off to showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain becoming likely after midnight. Lows around

50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

CAZ354-010130-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

326 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST

SUNDAY...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain, tapering off to showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after

midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.

CAZ355-010130-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

326 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Rain developing. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain, tapering off to showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35

mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs

around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain becoming likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.

CAZ350-010130-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

326 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain, tapering off to showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35

mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain becoming likely by the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ349-010130-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

326 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Rain developing by the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. South winds around 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain, tapering off to showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph shifting to the northwest with gusts to 40 mph after

midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to around 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain becoming likely by the afternoon. Highs around

60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ351-010130-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

326 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Rain developing. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South winds increasing to

15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain, tapering off to showers after midnight. Rain may

be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds around

15 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain becoming likely by the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s.

CAZ352-010130-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

326 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s. South winds increasing to 15 to 30

mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain, tapering off to showers after midnight. Rain may

be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and high

elevation snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain becoming likely after midnight. Lows in the

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain becoming likely by the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s and 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

CAZ548-010130-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

326 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST

SUNDAY...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE FISH BURN SCAR IN EFFECT FROM THIS

AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain developing. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain, tapering off to showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35

mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain becoming likely after midnight. Lows around

50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.

CAZ547-010130-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

326 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Rain developing. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain, tapering off to showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ088-010130-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

326 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Rain developing. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain, tapering off to showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. South to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph late.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ359-010130-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

326 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Rain developing by the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Southwest winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain, tapering off to showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after

midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

CAZ358-010130-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

326 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Rain developing. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain, tapering off to showers after midnight. Rain may

be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph shifting to the

west after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Rain may be heavy at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ357-010130-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

326 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 60. South winds increasing to 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain, tapering off to showers after midnight. Rain may

be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to around 30.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain becoming likely by the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s to around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Rain may be heavy at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s to around 60.

CAZ356-010130-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

326 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds increasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain, tapering off to showers after midnight. Rain may

be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph shifting to the

west after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain becoming likely by the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Rain may be heavy at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ363-010130-

Santa Monica Mountains-

326 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Rain developing. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South

winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain, tapering off to showers after midnight. Rain may

be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Rain may be heavy at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ059-010130-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

326 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT

PST TONIGHT...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FOR THE LAKE BURN SCAR FROM THIS

AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain, tapering off to showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph

becoming west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph late.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

around 50. West to northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60

mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. West

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and foothill snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain becoming likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

CAZ054-010130-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

326 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT

PST TONIGHT...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FOR THE LAKE BURN SCAR FROM THIS

AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain and high elevation snow developing. No snow

accumulation. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to

the mid to upper 40s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25

mph increasing to south 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and high elevation snow, tapering off to showers

after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times in the evening.

Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches

above 7500 feet. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to

the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph

with gusts to 60 mph in the evening becoming west 20 to 30 with

gusts to 50 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Snow

level 4000 to 4500 feet. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations. Northwest

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph. Winds strongest through

the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at

low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to around 40 at high

elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower to mid

30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs from

the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid

40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower to mid

30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid

40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow developing. Lows from the 40s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high

elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A slight

chance of rain and snow. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

CAZ053-010130-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

326 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow developing. No snow accumulation. Highs from

the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s at

high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to south 25

to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow, tapering off to showers after midnight.

Snow level 7000 to 7500 feet decreasing to 5000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches above 7500 feet. Lows from the mid 30s

to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph

shifting to the northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph after

midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Snow

level 4000 to 4500 feet. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations. North

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low elevations to 17 to 24 in

colder valleys and peaks. North winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60

mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon

Highs from around 50 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s

at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain and snow after midnight. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs

from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to

mid 40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to

mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to

mid 40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow developing. Rain and snow may be

heavy at times after midnight. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s

to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A slight

chance of rain and snow. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

CAZ353-010130-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

326 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow, tapering off to showers after midnight.

Snow level lowering to 4500 to 5000 feet late. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch above 6000 feet. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph becoming northwest

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid

40s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper

20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain and snow after midnight. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs from the

50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in

colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow becoming likely by the afternoon. Highs

from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to

around 50 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to

the 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid

40s to around 50 at high elevations.

CAZ340-010130-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

326 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 60. South winds around 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain, tapering off to showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain developing. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

CAZ341-010130-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

326 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 60. South winds around 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain, tapering off to showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the

evening.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, tapering off to showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain becoming likely by the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

CAZ346-010130-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

326 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain developing. Highs around 60. South winds around

15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain, tapering off to showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph

in the evening.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph

decreasing to around 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 15 mph in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain becoming likely by the afternoon. Highs around

60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ347-010130-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

326 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain developing. Highs around 60. South winds around

15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain, tapering off to showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35

mph in the evening shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North winds around 15 mph

in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain becoming likely by the afternoon. Highs around

60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ348-010130-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

326 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain developing. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South

winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain, tapering off to showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain becoming likely by the afternoon. Highs around

60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.

CAZ343-010130-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

326 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain, tapering off to showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

evening becoming west winds 15 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain becoming likely by the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

CAZ342-010130-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

326 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s. South winds around 15 mph increasing to

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain, tapering off to showers after midnight. Lows in

the 40s to around 50. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, tapering off to showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain developing. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around

60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

CAZ344-010130-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

326 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds

around 15 mph increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain, tapering off to showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to 50 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

Gusts to 50 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50. South winds around

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain becoming likely by the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ345-010130-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

326 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

in the 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph

with gusts to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain, tapering off to showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. North winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and

50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain becoming likely by the afternoon. Highs in the

50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

CAZ038-010130-

Cuyama Valley-

326 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain developing by the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. South winds around 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain, tapering off to showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after

midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. North winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain becoming likely by the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

CAZ549-010130-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

326 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM

PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Rain developing by the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain, tapering off to showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph

shifting to the northwest 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph after

midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to

55 mph in the morning diminishing to 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 45 mph

decreasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain becoming likely by the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ550-010130-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

326 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM

PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Rain developing. Highs around 60.

.TONIGHT...Rain, tapering off to showers after midnight. Lows

around 50. Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph

shifting to the northwest 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph after

midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to

55 mph in the morning diminishing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45

mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain becoming likely by the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

