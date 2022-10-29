CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 28, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

355 AM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

CAZ364-292330-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

355 AM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs in the

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to around 70.

CAZ365-292330-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

355 AM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to around 70.

CAZ087-292330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

355 AM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning.

Highs in the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s near the coast to

the upper 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to

the mid 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to around

70 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

CAZ362-292330-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

355 AM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds around

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Areas of north winds

15 to 25 mph late.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Areas of north winds 15 to 25

mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ354-292330-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

355 AM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

CAZ355-292330-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

355 AM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. North winds around

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s.

CAZ350-292330-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

355 AM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Areas of north

winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing late.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds around

15 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ349-292330-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

355 AM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Areas of

northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing late.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Local northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ351-292330-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

355 AM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Northeast winds around

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ352-292330-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

355 AM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 40 mph, diminishing late.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. North winds around

15 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s except around

70 warmer foothills.

CAZ548-292330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

355 AM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to around 70.

CAZ547-292330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

355 AM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds around

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Areas of

north winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Areas of north to

northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s.

CAZ088-292330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

355 AM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Local north winds 15

to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs around

80. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ359-292330-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

355 AM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15

to 20 mph late.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s to around 80. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to around 70.

CAZ358-292330-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

355 AM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Areas of

north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s

to around 70.

CAZ357-292330-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

355 AM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. North winds

around 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds around

15 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to around

40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 70.

CAZ356-292330-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

355 AM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s

to around 70.

CAZ363-292330-

Santa Monica Mountains-

355 AM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Areas of north

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Areas of north

winds 15 to 25 mp with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Areas of

north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

70s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s

to around 70.

CAZ059-292330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

355 AM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to near 80. Local northeast winds

15 to 20 mph in the morning and early afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs in the

70s to near 80. Local northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance showers. Highs in the

50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s except around 40 in the hills.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ054-292330-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

355 AM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low elevations

to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations

to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low elevations

to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to

the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 30s

to mid 40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows from around 40 at low elevations to the lower to mid

30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the

upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

CAZ053-292330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

355 AM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations

to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

70s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the

mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to

the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to

the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the

upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the 20s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

CAZ353-292330-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

355 AM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations

to the 60s at high elevations. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mp with gusts to 40 mph,

diminishing late.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. Local northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. East

winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to

the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows from

the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around

40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations

to the upper 30s and 40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to

the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the

upper 30s and 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

CAZ340-292330-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

355 AM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25

mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 60s at the beaches to the

lower 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ341-292330-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

355 AM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s. North winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ346-292330-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

355 AM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25

mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to

the lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25

mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 50s at the beaches to the upper 60s inland.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ347-292330-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

355 AM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northwest winds 15

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s

to around 70.

CAZ348-292330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

355 AM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. North

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the 70s to around 80. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s

to lower 70s.

CAZ343-292330-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

355 AM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. North winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. North winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to around 70.

CAZ342-292330-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

355 AM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Fog in the morning. Fog locally dense with

visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the upper 60s and

70s. North winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

CAZ344-292330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

355 AM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the 30s to around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

CAZ345-292330-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

355 AM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations

to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds around

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations

to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. East

winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the upper

40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper

40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations

to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

CAZ038-292330-

Cuyama Valley-

355 AM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. East winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

CAZ549-292330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

355 AM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid

70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast

to the mid 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the

coast to the lower 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the

coast to around 70 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs from the upper 50s near the coast to the upper 60s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s near the coast to the upper 60s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 60 near the coast to around 70 interior.

CAZ550-292330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

355 AM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast

to the upper 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near

the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the

coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s near the coast to around

70 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to around

70 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

