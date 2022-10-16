CA Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 15, 2022 _____ 889 FPUS56 KLOX 161106 ZFPLOX Zone Forecast Product for California National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 406 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022 CAZ364-162315- Los Angeles County Beaches- Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach, Santa Monica, and Torrance 406 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland. $$ CAZ365-162315- Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles- Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood, Lakewood, and Norwalk 406 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. $$ CAZ362-162315- Malibu Coast- Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach 406 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. $$ CAZ354-162315- Ventura County Beaches- Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura 406 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. $$ CAZ355-162315- Ventura County Inland Coast- Including Camarillo and East Ventura 406 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ CAZ547-162315- Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley- Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills 406 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. $$ CAZ363-162315- Santa Monica Mountains- 406 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. $$ CAZ548-162315- Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley- Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona, and San Gabriel 406 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. $$ CAZ088-162315- Santa Clarita Valley- Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia 406 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ CAZ358-359-162315- Central Ventura County Valleys-Southeastern Ventura County Valleys- Including Fillmore, Piru, Santa Paula, Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks 406 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. $$ CAZ357-162315- Ojai Valley- Including Oak View and Ojai 406 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ CAZ356-162315- Lake Casitas- Including Meiners Oaks 406 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. $$ CAZ053-162315- Ventura County Mountains- Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos 406 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations. $$ CAZ054-162315- Los Angeles County Mountains- Including Acton and Mount Wilson 406 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022 .TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. $$ CAZ059-162315- Antelope Valley- Including Lancaster and Palmdale 406 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. $$ CAZ350-162315- Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast- Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara 406 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. $$ CAZ352-162315- Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range- 406 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022 .TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s except around 80 warmer foothills. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. $$ CAZ349-162315- Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast- Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach, and Refugio State Beach 406 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. North winds around 15 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. $$ CAZ351-162315- Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range- Including San Marcos Pass 406 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except around 60 warmer foothills. .SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. $$ CAZ353-162315- Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains- Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain, and San Rafael Mountain 406 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. East winds around 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s. $$ CAZ346-162315- Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches- Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base 406 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the 60s. $$ CAZ340-162315- San Luis Obispo County Beaches- Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay, and Pismo Beach 406 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing. Highs from the upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s at the beaches to the upper 60s inland. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s at the beaches to the upper 60s inland. $$ CAZ347-162315- Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast- Including Buellton and Santa Maria 406 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy morning fog. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. $$ CAZ348-162315- Santa Ynez Valley- Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang 406 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy morning fog. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. $$ CAZ341-162315- San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast- Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo 406 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy morning fog. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s to around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. $$ CAZ342-162315- Santa Lucia Mountains- Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills 406 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s except the lower to mid 60s cooler coastal slopes. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the mid to upper 60s cooler coastal slopes. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy morning fog. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 70s cooler coastal slopes. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid 70s to around 80 cooler coastal slopes. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 80s except the lower to mid 70s cooler coastal slopes. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid 60s to around 70 cooler coastal slopes. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. $$ CAZ343-162315- Southern Salinas Valley- Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel, and Templeton 406 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. $$ CAZ344-162315- San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys- Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon 406 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. .SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. $$ CAZ345-162315- San Luis Obispo County Mountains- Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake 406 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022 .TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from around 80 at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. Northeast winds around 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at low elevations to around 80 at high elevations. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows from around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low elevations to the 70s at high elevations. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low elevations to around 70 at high elevations. $$ CAZ038-162315- Cuyama Valley- 406 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. $$ CAZ087-162315- Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands- Including Avalon and Two Harbors 406 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading inland. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s near the coast to the upper 70s interior. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior. $$ CAZ550-162315- Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands- 406 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the mid 80s interior. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior. $$ CAZ549-162315- San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands- 406 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs from around 60 near the coast to around 70 interior. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior. .MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior. $$ Munroe www.weather.gov/losangeles