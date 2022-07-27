CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

306 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

306 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around

80 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around

80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around

80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around

80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around

80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around

80 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around

80 inland.

CAZ365-280000-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

306 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ087-280000-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

306 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in

the afternoon. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid to

upper 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to

the mid to upper 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid to

upper 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog then partly cloudy. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s

interior.

CAZ362-280000-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

306 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ354-280000-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

306 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ355-280000-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

306 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

CAZ350-280000-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

306 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ349-280000-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

306 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s except the lower to mid

60s cooler beaches. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog. Highs in

the 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

CAZ351-280000-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

306 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except

the upper 60s warmer foothills. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ352-280000-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

306 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except

the lower 70s warmer foothills. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the mid

80s to around 90 warmer foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid

to upper 80s warmer foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s except the mid 80s to around 90 warmer

foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid 80s to around 90 warmer

foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid to upper 80s warmer

foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ548-280000-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

306 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

CAZ547-280000-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

306 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ088-280000-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

306 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

CAZ359-280000-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

306 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s.

CAZ358-280000-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

306 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid to upper

70s closer to the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid

to upper 70s closer to the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid to upper 70s closer to the

coast. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 closer to the

coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid to upper

70s closer to the coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid to upper

70s closer to the coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid to upper 70s closer to the

coast.

CAZ357-280000-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

306 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CAZ356-280000-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

306 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CAZ363-280000-

Santa Monica Mountains-

306 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the upper 60s to

mid 70s cooler coastal slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the upper 60s

to mid 70s cooler coastal slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the upper 60s

to mid 70s cooler coastal slopes. South winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower

to mid 70s cooler coastal slopes.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid

70s cooler coastal slopes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the upper 60s to mid 70s

cooler coastal slopes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the upper 60s to mid 70s

cooler coastal slopes.

CAZ059-280000-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

306 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 95 to

103. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 93 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 92 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

CAZ054-280000-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

306 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid

80s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 70 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid

70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the mid

70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

CAZ053-280000-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

306 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid

80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70

at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

CAZ353-280000-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

306 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Fog in the morning. Fog locally dense with

visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the upper 80s to

mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high

elevations. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks. Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

CAZ340-280000-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

306 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around

70 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s

inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s

inland.

CAZ341-280000-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

306 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ346-280000-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

306 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs from the lower to mid

60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid to

upper 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid to

upper 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland.

CAZ347-280000-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

306 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 80s.

CAZ348-280000-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

306 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the 70s to around 80 except the mid to upper 80s far interior.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

80s to around 90.

CAZ343-280000-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

306 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

87 to 100. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ342-280000-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

306 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 60s to

around 70 cooler coastal slopes. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the upper 60s

to mid 70s cooler coastal slopes. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog. Highs in

the mid 80s to lower 90s except around 70 cooler coastal slopes.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog. Lows

in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except around 70 cooler

coastal slopes.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except around

70 cooler coastal slopes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s to around 90 except around 70 cooler coastal

slopes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s to around 90 except around 70 cooler coastal

slopes.

CAZ344-280000-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

306 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Fog in the morning. Fog locally dense with

visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs 90 to 100. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except

the lower to mid 70s Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except the upper 60s to mid 70s Carrizo Plain. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 Carrizo Plain.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except the lower 70s Carrizo Plain.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ345-280000-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range,

and Santa Margarita Lake

306 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Fog in the morning. Fog locally dense with

visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from 90 to 100 at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys

and peaks. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at

high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid

80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ038-280000-

Cuyama Valley-

306 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. North winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. North winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ549-280000-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

306 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the

lower 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy except for areas of low clouds and fog.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper

50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to

upper 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to

upper 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

CAZ550-280000-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

306 AM PDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in

the morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast

to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to lower

80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s

interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s

interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s to

mid 80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s

interior.

