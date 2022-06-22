CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

334 AM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

334 AM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper

70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s.

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

334 AM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the upper 70s to around 90. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s.

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

334 AM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the

lower 80s interior. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Lows around 60. Highs from the lower to mid

70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

334 AM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the lower 70s at the beaches to

the lower 80s inland. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

334 AM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland. Lows around 60.

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

334 AM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows around 60. West winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Patchy night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s.

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

334 AM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile

or less. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 60s to around 80. Lows

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s.

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

334 AM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

334 AM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning.Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 80s to around

90. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

334 AM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

West winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

334 AM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Patchy night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

334 AM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s

and 60s. Highs 90 to 100.

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

334 AM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs 93 to 100.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 100. Lows in the 60s

to around 70.

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

334 AM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

334 AM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs 77 to 100.

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

334 AM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

334 AM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 90. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to around 90.

Santa Monica Mountains-

334 AM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to upper

70s lower coastal slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to around 80

lower coastal slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s except the lower to mid 70s

lower coastal slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s except the lower to mid 70s lower coastal slopes. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid to upper 70s

lower coastal slopes.

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

334 AM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s to mid 90s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Highs 95 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

334 AM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to

the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks. South winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 80s

to lower 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at

high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid

60s to around 70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys

and peaks. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low elevations to

the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to

around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

334 AM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s in

colder valleys and peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 80s

to around 90 at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at

high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs from 91 to 101 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Lows from

the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid

50s in colder valleys and peaks.

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

334 AM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to around 80 at high elevations. Southeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

from the mid to upper 60s at low elevations to around 60 in

colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at

low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. East

winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs from 91 to 100 at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations. Lows from the mid 60s

to lower 70s at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

334 AM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the mid

to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds and fog,

otherwise clear. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s to around 80 inland. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80

inland.

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

334 AM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 80. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Patchy night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s.

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

334 AM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the mid

60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s

inland.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s

inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

334 AM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in

the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to around 90. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to upper 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 60s to around 90. Lows

in the 50s.

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

334 AM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

90s. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to around 60. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

334 AM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 103. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60.

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

334 AM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid to upper 70s lower coastal

slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the

lower to mid 70s lower coastal slopes. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the lower to mid 70s lower

coastal slopes. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100 except

around 70 lower coastal slopes. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

334 AM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 70.

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range,

and Santa Margarita Lake

334 AM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low elevations

to the mid to upper 80s at high elevations. North winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 80s at high elevations. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 80s at high elevations. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations

to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs from 93 to 100 at low

elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. Lows

from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to

around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

Cuyama Valley-

334 AM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 101. Lows in the

60s to around 70.

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

334 AM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s to

around 80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid

70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the

lower to mid 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior.

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

334 AM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid

80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to

the upper 70s to mid 80s interior.

