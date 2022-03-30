CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 29, 2022

_____

942 FPUS56 KLOX 301018

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

318 AM PDT Wed Mar 30 2022

CAZ041-310045-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

318 AM PDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 60s

to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s

inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs in the 60s to

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid

70s to around 80 inland.

$$

CAZ087-310045-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

318 AM PDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ040-310045-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

318 AM PDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ039-310045-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

318 AM PDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

beaches in the morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. North winds around 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds around 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs in the 60s to

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ548-310045-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

318 AM PDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ547-310045-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

318 AM PDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s

except the upper 50s in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ046-310045-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

318 AM PDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s except the lower to mid 60s coastal slopes

and higher peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s

except the lower 60s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs in the 60s to

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ044-045-310045-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

318 AM PDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ088-310045-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

318 AM PDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CAZ059-310045-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

318 AM PDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds 15

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ054-310045-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

318 AM PDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the lower 40s

in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 50 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at

low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s

at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-310045-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

318 AM PDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to

mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 10

to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s

to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-310045-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

318 AM PDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the upper 30s

to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to

lower 60s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

North winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations

to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid

60s to around 70 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-310045-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

318 AM PDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 50s at the beaches to the mid 60s to around 70

inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s to

around 70 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 60 at the beaches to the upper 60s to mid 70s inland. North

winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog. Highs

from around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s to around

70 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the mid to upper 70s inland.

$$

CAZ036-310045-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

318 AM PDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ037-310045-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

318 AM PDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 60s

to lower 70s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to around 70. North afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ051-310045-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

318 AM PDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to

lower 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ038-310045-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

318 AM PDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s. Northeast afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ549-310045-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

318 AM PDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s near the coast to

around 70 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast

to the lower 70s interior.

$$

CAZ550-310045-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

318 AM PDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 near the coast to

the mid 60s to around 70 interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

around 60 near the coast to the mid to upper 60s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 60 near the coast to around 70 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather