CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 3, 2022

_____

434 FPUS56 KLOX 041117

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

317 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

CAZ041-050100-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

317 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. From Malibu to

the Hollywood Hills, areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. From

Malibu to the Hollywood Hills, areas of north to northeast winds

around 15 mph with local gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. From

Malibu to the Hollywood Hills, areas of north to northeast winds

around 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

around 80. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid

to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ087-050100-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

317 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s to around 60. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ040-050100-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

317 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Areas of

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s

to around 80. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ039-050100-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

317 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Areas of north

winds around 15 mph with local gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s except

the mid 40s to around 50 in the hills. Areas of northwest to

north winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Areas of

northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s

except around 50 in the hills. Areas of northwest winds around 15

mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Areas of

northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s

to around 80. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ548-050100-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

317 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Areas of northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Areas of

northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Areas of northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Areas of northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ547-050100-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

317 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Areas of north to

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s except the mid to upper

30s western valley. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Areas of

north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s

except around 40 western valley. Areas of north to northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Areas of north to northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s and 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ046-050100-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

317 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Areas of north to

northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except

the lower to mid 30s colder valleys. Areas of north to northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Areas of

north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s

except the mid 30s to around 40 colder valleys. Areas of north to

northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Areas of north to

northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s

except the mid to upper 40s colder valleys. Highs in the upper

60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the lower to mid 40s

colder valleys.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the lower to mid

40s colder valleys.

$$

CAZ088-050100-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

317 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Areas of northeast

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Areas

of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Areas of northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to around 80. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ044-045-050100-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

317 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Areas of northeast winds 20 to

35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Local gusts to around 55 mph in the

hills.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s except the

lower to mid 30s in the Ojai Valley. Areas of northeast winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Areas of

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s

except the mid to upper 30s in the Ojai Valley. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Areas of

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except

the lower to mid 40s in the Ojai Valley.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s except the lower to mid

40s in the Ojai Valley.

$$

CAZ054-050100-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

317 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations. Areas of northeast

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45

mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Areas

of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45

mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Areas of northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper

40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the 70s to

around 80 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high

elevations. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to

the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

$$

CAZ053-050100-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

317 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations. Areas of northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Local gusts to 55 mph

eastern portion.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to 16 to 23 in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Areas

of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s

at low elevations to 19 to 27 in colder valleys and peaks. Areas

of northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. Areas

of northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid

40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the

mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the 70s to

around 80 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high

elevations. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

$$

CAZ059-050100-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

317 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts

to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

19 to 28 except the lower to mid 30s in the hills. Areas of east

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Areas of mortheast winds 15 to 25 mph with

local gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29 except the mid 30s

to around 40 in the hills. Areas of east winds 15 to 25 mph with

local gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Lows in the 30s except the mid to upper 40s in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s

except the mid to upper 40s in the hills. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s.

$$

CAZ052-050100-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

317 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations

to the 50s at high elevations. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35

mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. Areas

of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

Areas of northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper

40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid

to upper 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid

70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at

high elevations. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations

to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

$$

CAZ034-050100-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

317 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to

the lower 70s inland. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25

mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40 except the

mid 40s to around 50 in the hills. Areas of north winds around 15

mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland. Areas

of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Areas of northeast winds

around 15 mph with local gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. Areas of northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

around 50. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid

to upper 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to around 80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ035-050100-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

317 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland. Areas of

north winds around 15 mph with local gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s except the

mid to upper 40s in the hills. Local northwest winds around

15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Areas of

northeast winds around 15 mph with local gusts to 30 mph in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around

40 except the mid to upper 40s in the hills. Areas of northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. Areas of northeast winds

around 15 mph with local gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s except around 50 in the hills. Highs from the mid to

upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s

except around 50 in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s

except around 50 in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s

except the upper 40s to mid 50s in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

$$

CAZ036-050100-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

317 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s except around 40 in the hills. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s

except the upper 30s to mid 40s in the hills. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s

except the mid 40s to around 50 in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s

except the mid 40s to around 50 in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ037-050100-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

317 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local

gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s to mid 30s except the upper 30s to mid 40s in the

Carrizo Plain. Areas of northeast winds around 15 mph with local

gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Areas of

northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s

except around 40 in the Carrizo Plain. Areas of northeast winds

around 15 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Areas of

northeast winds around 15 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s

except the mid 40s to around 50 in the Carrizo Plain.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ051-050100-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

317 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Areas

of northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s. Areas of east winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Areas of east winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Areas of east

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ038-050100-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

317 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s and 30s. East winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy frost

in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

East winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s and 40s. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ549-050100-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

317 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ550-050100-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

317 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s.

$$

Hall

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather