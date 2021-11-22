CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 21, 2021

_____

185 FPUS56 KLOX 221245

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

445 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

CAZ041-230030-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

445 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. From Malibu to the Hollywood

Hills, areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy morning low clouds and

fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ087-230030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

445 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy morning low clouds and

fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s.

$$

CAZ040-230030-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

445 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Areas of northeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds around 15

mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy low

clouds and fog in the morning. Highs from the mid 60s at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at

the beaches to the mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the lower

to mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid

to upper 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid

70s inland.

$$

CAZ039-230030-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

445 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Areas of northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to

40 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s

except the mid 40s to around 50 in the hills.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80 except around

70 cooler beaches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s

except the mid 40s to around 50 in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ548-230030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

445 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Areas of northeast

winds around 15 mph with local gusts to 30 mph in the hills in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds around

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CAZ547-230030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

445 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Areas of north to

northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

East winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s and 70s. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except

the upper 30s to mid 40s western valley.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except

the upper 30s to mid 40s western valley.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ046-230030-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

445 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around

60 except around 40 colder valleys.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except

around 40 colder valleys.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except

the lower to mid 40s colder valleys.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80 except around

70 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

$$

CAZ088-230030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

445 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Areas of northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Areas of northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CAZ044-045-230030-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

445 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Areas of northeast

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

West winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except

the mid 30s to around 40 in the Ojai Valley.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except

the mid 30s to around 40 in the Ojai Valley.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around

70 nearest the coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except the upper 30s to mid 40s in the Ojai Valley.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ054-230030-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

445 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. Areas

of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to

around 60 at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to around

40 in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations. Areas of northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-230030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

445 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations

to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. Areas of northeast

to east winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to mid

60s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. Areas

of northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to 18 to 25 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-230030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

445 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s to around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts

to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s except

the upper 30s to mid 40s in the hills.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s except

the lower to mid 40s in the hills.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s

except the mid 40s to around 50 in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s

except the mid 40s to around 50 in the hills.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ052-230030-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

445 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to

mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid

60s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations

to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid

60s to around 70 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-230030-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

445 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to

the lower to mid 80s inland. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25

mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 60s at the beaches to the

lower 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 40s to around 50. Below passes and canyons, areas of

northeast 15 to 25 mpg with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the 70s inland. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to

around 80 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ035-230030-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

445 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to

the lower to mid 80s inland.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the

beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

the beaches to around 80 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper

70s to mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ036-230030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

445 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s

except the mid to upper 40s in the hills.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around

40 except around 50 in the hills.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s

except the mid to upper 40s in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ037-230030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

445 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Areas of east

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts

to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s

except the lower to mid 40s in the Carrizo Plain.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40 except

the mid to upper 40s in the Carrizo Plain.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ051-230030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

445 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Areas of east

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s

at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to around 70 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ038-230030-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

445 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for areas of low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ549-550-230030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

445 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s

interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid

70s to around 80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast

to the mid 70s interior.

$$

Hall

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather