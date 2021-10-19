CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 19, 2021

_____

976 FPUS56 KLOX 192107

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

207 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

CAZ041-201115-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

207 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s at the beaches to the

upper 60s inland. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs from around 60 at the

beaches to around 70 inland.

$$

CAZ087-201115-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

207 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s.

$$

CAZ040-201115-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

207 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s.

$$

CAZ039-201115-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

207 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

in the morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds around

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds around 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s.

$$

CAZ548-201115-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

207 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

$$

CAZ547-201115-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

207 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s.

$$

CAZ046-201115-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

207 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog along the coastal slopes after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower

70s.

$$

CAZ088-201115-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

207 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ045-201115-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

207 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and

60s.

$$

CAZ044-201115-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

207 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s

except the mid 60s to around 70 nearest the coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ059-201115-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

207 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s and 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s.

$$

CAZ054-201115-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

207 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to

mid 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph with Gusts to 35 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s at low elevations

to the 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high

elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to

mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s at high

elevations.

$$

CAZ053-201115-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

207 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid

30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the

mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s

to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the 50s to

around 60 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to

the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations

to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows from

the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower

40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to

the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs from the upper

50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at

high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-201115-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

207 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the 40s to around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid

40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s

to around 70 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the 70s at low elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high

elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper

50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs from

the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to

mid 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows from

the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to around 40 in

colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs from the 60s to

around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high

elevations.

$$

CAZ034-201115-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

207 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around

70 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. A 20 percent chance of

rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

from around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s

inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s at the beaches to the mid 60s

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. A 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at the beaches to

the mid 60s inland.

$$

CAZ035-201115-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

207 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to

around 70 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from around

60 at the beaches to the upper 60s to mid 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from around 60 at

the beaches to the upper 60s inland. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s at the beaches to the mid

60s inland. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to

around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s to around 70 inland.

$$

CAZ036-201115-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

207 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to around 80. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s.

$$

CAZ037-201115-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

207 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to

around 70. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s and 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. A 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ051-201115-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

207 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to

around 70. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s.

$$

CAZ038-201115-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

207 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. North winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s.

$$

CAZ549-550-201115-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

207 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s near the coast to the upper 60s

interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the

lower to mid 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to

around 70 interior. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid

60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

$$

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

