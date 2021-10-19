CA Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 19, 2021 _____ 976 FPUS56 KLOX 192107 ZFPLOX Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 207 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021 CAZ041-201115- Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles- Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood, and Long Beach 207 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading inland. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s at the beaches to the upper 60s inland. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland. $$ CAZ087-201115- Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands- Including Avalon 207 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. $$ CAZ040-201115- Ventura County Coast- Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo 207 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ039-201115- Santa Barbara County South Coast- Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria 207 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ548-201115- Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley- Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona 207 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. $$ CAZ547-201115- Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley- Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City 207 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. $$ CAZ046-201115- Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area- 207 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog along the coastal slopes after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. $$ CAZ088-201115- Santa Clarita Valley- Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia 207 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ CAZ045-201115- Ventura County Coastal Valleys- Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park 207 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. $$ CAZ044-201115- Ventura County Interior Valleys- Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru 207 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid 60s to around 70 nearest the coast. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. $$ CAZ059-201115- Antelope Valley- Including Lancaster and Palmdale 207 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ054-201115- Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range- Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg 207 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph with Gusts to 35 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. $$ CAZ053-201115- Ventura County Mountains- Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos 207 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the 50s to around 60 at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. $$ CAZ052-201115- Santa Barbara County Mountains- Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area, and Dick Smith Wilderness Area 207 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. $$ CAZ034-201115- San Luis Obispo County Central Coast- Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria, and San Simeon 207 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading inland. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s at the beaches to the mid 60s inland. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at the beaches to the mid 60s inland. $$ CAZ035-201115- Santa Barbara County Central Coast- Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg 207 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the upper 60s to mid 70s inland. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the upper 60s inland. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s at the beaches to the mid 60s inland. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s to around 70 inland. $$ CAZ036-201115- Santa Ynez Valley- Including Solvang and Santa Ynez 207 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. $$ CAZ037-201115- San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys- Including Paso Robles and Atascadero 207 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for low clouds and fog in the Salinas Valley after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. $$ CAZ051-201115- San Luis Obispo County Mountains- Including Black Mountain 207 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ038-201115- Cuyama Valley- Including Cuyama 207 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds around 15 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ549-550-201115- San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands- 207 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s near the coast to the upper 60s interior. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to around 70 interior. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. 