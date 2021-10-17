CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 17, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

211 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

CAZ041-181115-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

211 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then cloudy with a chance

of rain and patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and patchy drizzle

in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 60s at the beaches to the

lower 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog in the evening then

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to

the mid to upper 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the lower 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ087-181115-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

211 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s

and 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog in the evening then

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ040-181115-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

211 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and patchy

drizzle in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ039-181115-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

211 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph becoming northeast around 15 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for areas of low clouds and

fog. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. A

20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

CAZ548-181115-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

211 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and patchy drizzle

in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ547-181115-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

211 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and patchy drizzle

in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ088-181115-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

211 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and patchy drizzle

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 70.

CAZ045-181115-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

211 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and patchy

drizzle in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

CAZ044-181115-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

211 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 nearest the

coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ046-181115-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

211 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and patchy

drizzle in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50 except

around 40 colder valleys. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s except the mid 60s coastal slopes and higher

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 70s to around 80 except the mid 60s to around 70 coastal

slopes and higher peaks.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ054-181115-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

211 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

6500 to 7000 feet. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the afternoon. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet in the morning.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high

elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations

to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with Gusts to 35 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the upper

30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s at low elevations

to the 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to

the 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the 50s at high elevations.

CAZ053-181115-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

211 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

6500 to 7000 feet. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 to

6500 feet in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s

to mid 50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. East

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the lower to

mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the

mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to

the 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to

the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

CAZ059-181115-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

211 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ052-181115-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

211 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 to

5500 feet. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to

the 50s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. East

winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the

lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the mid

60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at

high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

A slight chance of rain. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows from

the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid

40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid

60s at high elevations.

CAZ034-181115-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

211 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 50s at the beaches to the upper 60s inland. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s at the beaches to the

upper 60s inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs from the lower to mid

60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

from around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper

60s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

CAZ035-181115-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

211 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s

inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Local

northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast around

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the upper 60s

to mid 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs from the lower to mid

60s at the beaches to the 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower

to mid 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to

around 70 inland. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

CAZ036-181115-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

211 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid 60s to around

70 nearest the coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ051-181115-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

211 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. East winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s

to around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

CAZ037-181115-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

211 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s. North winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East winds

around 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

CAZ038-181115-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

211 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ549-550-181115-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

211 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog in the evening then cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 50s near the coast to the mid 60s interior. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s near the coast to the

upper 60s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs from the lower to mid

60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. A 20 percent

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s

interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the

lower to mid 70s interior.

