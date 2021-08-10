CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 9, 2021

_____

371 FPUS56 KLOX 101035

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

335 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

CAZ041-102330-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

335 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s

to around 90 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the mid 80s to around 90 inland. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around

90 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to

around 90 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

$$

CAZ040-102330-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

335 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around

80 inland.

$$

CAZ547-102330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

335 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 91 to

101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

South winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ548-102330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

335 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ046-102330-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

335 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog along coastal slopes in the

morning, then mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except

the mid 70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 60s to around 70 except the upper 50s colder valleys.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s to lower 90s except around 80 coastal slopes and

higher peaks.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except around 80 coastal

slopes and higher peaks.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except around

80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 91 to

101 except the upper 70s to mid 80s coastal slopes and higher

peaks.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101 except the upper 70s to mid 80s

coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 coastal slopes

and higher peaks.

$$

CAZ044-045-102330-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

335 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to

around 80 nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s and 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s except around 80 nearest the coast.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except

around 80 nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except around

80 nearest the coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except around 80 nearest the

coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except around 80 nearest the

coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid

70s to around 80 nearest the coast.

$$

CAZ088-102330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

335 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around

70. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ053-102330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

335 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to

the 80s at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to

lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 90 to 100 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys

and peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 102 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s and 70s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 104 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ054-102330-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

335 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the upper

70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid to upper

60s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 80s to mid

90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high

elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 102 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 101 at low elevations to the

80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-102330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

335 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 92 to 102. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

$$

CAZ039-102330-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

335 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy dense fog in the morning, then

mostly sunny. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile

or less. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70 cooler

beaches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid

70s cooler beaches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around

70 cooler beaches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the

upper 60s to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the lower

to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80 except the upper 60s cooler

beaches.

$$

CAZ034-035-102330-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

335 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile

or less. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid

80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s and

80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to

the upper 70s and 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to

the upper 70s and 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to

the 80s to lower 90s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to

the 80s to lower 90s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ036-102330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

335 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around 80 nearest the

coast. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the lower to

mid 80s nearest the coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the lower to mid 80s

nearest the coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around 80 nearest the

coast.

$$

CAZ052-102330-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

335 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the upper 60s and 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to

mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the lower to mid

80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 70s to around 80 at

low elevations to the 60s to around 70 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ037-102330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

335 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 102. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except

the lower to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 103. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s except the lower

to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 103. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

$$

CAZ051-102330-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

335 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 101 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 102 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 102 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 98 to 105 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 70s at low

elevations to the 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 97 to 104 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-102330-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

335 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 102. North winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 93 to

103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

$$

CAZ087-102330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

335 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the mid 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the

coast to the mid 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 70s near the coast to the mid 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid 80s

interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 70s near the coast to the mid 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ550-102330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

335 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Fog in the morning. Fog locally dense

with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from around

70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s to

mid 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s to

mid 80s interior.

$$

CAZ549-102330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

335 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile

or less. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the

mid 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around

70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s

interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

$$

CK

