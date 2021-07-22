CA Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 21, 2021 _____ 233 FPUS56 KLOX 221036 ZFPLOX Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 336 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021 CAZ041-230030- Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles- Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood, and Long Beach 336 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s inland. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland. $$ CAZ087-230030- Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands- Including Avalon 336 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80. .TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. $$ CAZ040-230030- Ventura County Coast- Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo 336 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland. $$ CAZ039-230030- Santa Barbara County South Coast- Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria 336 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 70s cooler beaches. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. $$ CAZ548-230030- Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley- Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona 336 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ CAZ547-230030- Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley- Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City 336 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. $$ CAZ088-230030- Santa Clarita Valley- Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia 336 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. $$ CAZ045-230030- Ventura County Coastal Valleys- Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park 336 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around 80 nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to upper 70s nearest the coast. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except around 80 nearest the coast. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except around 80 nearest the coast. $$ CAZ044-230030- Ventura County Interior Valleys- Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru 336 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s except the lower to mid 70s nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the lower to mid 70s nearest the coast. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to upper 70s nearest the coast. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 nearest the coast. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 nearest the coast. $$ CAZ046-230030- Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area- 336 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to upper 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the lower to mid 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s except the lower to mid 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 80s except the lower to mid 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks. $$ CAZ054-230030- Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range- Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg 336 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low elevations to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the 60s to around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. $$ CAZ053-230030- Ventura County Mountains- Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos 336 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the 80s to around 90 at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the 80s to around 90 at high elevations. $$ CAZ059-230030- Antelope Valley- Including Lancaster and Palmdale 336 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 104. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 90 to 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. $$ CAZ052-230030- Santa Barbara County Mountains- Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area, and Dick Smith Wilderness Area 336 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. $$ CAZ034-230030- San Luis Obispo County Central Coast- Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria, and San Simeon 336 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny after aeas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around 80 inland. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s inland. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland. $$ CAZ035-230030- Santa Barbara County Central Coast- Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg 336 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021 .TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. $$ CAZ036-230030- Santa Ynez Valley- Including Solvang and Santa Ynez 336 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid to upper 70s nearest the coast. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 nearest the coast. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny after aeas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 80s to around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid 70s to around 80 nearest the coast. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to upper 70s nearest the coast. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around 80 nearest the coast. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except around 80 nearest the coast. $$ CAZ051-230030- San Luis Obispo County Mountains- Including Black Mountain 336 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 101 at low elevations to the 80s to around 90 at high elevations. $$ CAZ037-230030- San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys- Including Paso Robles and Atascadero 336 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 101. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 101. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 81 to 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 80 to 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 85 to 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 101. $$ CAZ038-230030- Cuyama Valley- Including Cuyama 336 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 91 to 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 92 to 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 92 to 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102. $$ CAZ550-230030- Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands- 336 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s interior. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s interior. $$ CAZ549-230030- San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands- 336 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior. $$ ASR www.weather.gov\/losangeles _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather