CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 11, 2021

_____

329 FPUS56 KLOX 121026

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

326 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

CAZ041-122315-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

326 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid

80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

along the beaches after midnight. Fog locally dense with

visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid

80s to around 90 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the upper 70s to mid 80s at the beaches to 90 to 100 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s

at the beaches to 90 to 100 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around

70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid

80s to around 90 inland.

$$

CAZ040-122315-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

326 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid

70s to around 80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper

70s to mid 80s inland. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to around 90 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around

80 at the beaches to the upper 80s to mid 90s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ547-122315-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

326 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 98 to

108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 96 to

106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 93 to

103.

$$

CAZ548-122315-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

326 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 98 to

104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 93 to

101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 92 to

100.

$$

CAZ046-122315-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

326 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except the upper 70s to mid 80s

coastal slopes and higher peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 94 to

104 except the mid to upper 80s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 104 except the mid 80s to

around 90 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 93 to

102 except the mid to upper 80s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs 90 to 100 except the upper 70s to mid 80s coastal

slopes and higher peaks.

$$

CAZ044-045-122315-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

326 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to

upper 70s nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid 70s

to around 80 nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except

the mid 60s to around 70 in the hills. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the

upper 70s to mid 80s nearest the coast. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s

except the mid to upper 70s in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 94 to

103 except the mid to upper 80s nearest the coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s

except around 80 in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 105 except the mid 80s to

around 90 nearest the coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s

except around 80 in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 92 to

102 except the lower to mid 80s nearest the coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s except around

80 in the hills.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs 90 to 100 except the lower to mid 80s nearest the

coast.

$$

CAZ088-122315-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

326 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 102 to

107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 104 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid

70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 101 to

107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105.

$$

CAZ053-122315-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

326 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s and 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

95 to 105 at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 60s and 70s at low elevations to the upper

50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 102 to 112 at low

elevations to the upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 60s and 70s

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

97 to 107 at low elevations to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high

elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s and 70s

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 98 to 108 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ054-122315-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

326 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting to the

southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds strongest through

the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with Gusts to 30 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 70s at

low elevations to around 70 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

96 to 104 at low elevations to the mid 80s to mid 90s at high

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 70s to around

80 at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 100 to 109 at low

elevations to the 90s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 70s to around

80 at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

94 to 102 at low elevations to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high

elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 70s to around

80 at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 103 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-122315-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

326 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 98 to

108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 104 to 114.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to around

80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 100 to

110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 112.

$$

CAZ039-122315-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

326 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around

70 cooler beaches. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming northeast around

15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around

70 cooler beaches. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s

except the lower to mid 70s in the hills. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s except the lower to mid 70s

cooler beaches. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s

except the lower to mid 70s in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 90 to

100 except around 80 cooler beaches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except the upper 60s to mid 70s

in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s

except the mid 70s to around 80 cooler beaches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s except the upper 60s to mid 70s in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s to around 90 except the mid to upper 70s cooler beaches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except around

70 in the hills.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s except the lower to mid 70s cooler beaches.

$$

CAZ034-035-122315-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

326 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then patchy low clouds and fog

along the beaches. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in

the afternoon. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile

or less. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid

80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to

mid 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to lower

90s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s

at the beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the 80s to lower 90s

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to

lower 90s inland.

$$

CAZ036-122315-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

326 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northwest winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the 80s to

around 90. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Fog after midnight. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Fog in the morning. Fog locally dense with

visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the upper 80s to

mid 90s except the lower to mid 80s nearest the coast. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s

except the mid 60s to around 70 in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 97 to

106 except around 90 nearest the coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 93 to

103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except around 70 in the hills.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 90 to

100.

$$

CAZ052-122315-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

326 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to around 80 at high elevations. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 90 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with Gusts to 35 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the mid

to upper 80s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 35 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 70s to around 80 at

low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

96 to 103 at low elevations to the upper 80s to mid 90s at high

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the mid

60s to around 70 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 101 to 107 at low

elevations to 93 to 100 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 70s to around

80 at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

94 to 103 at low elevations to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high

elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 70s to around 80 at

low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 103 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ037-122315-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

326 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 90 to

100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 94 to

106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 106.

$$

CAZ051-122315-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

326 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

98 to 106 at low elevations to the upper 80s to mid 90s at high

elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 97 to 106 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-122315-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

326 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 90 to

100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 98 to

107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 107.

$$

CAZ087-122315-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

326 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in

the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid 80s to around

90 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near

the coast to the mid 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the mid 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to

mid 80s interior.

$$

CAZ550-122315-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

326 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior. West winds 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near

the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the lower

to mid 80s interior.

$$

CAZ549-122315-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

326 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then areas of low clouds and fog.

Highs from around 60 near the coast to around 70 interior.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for areas of low clouds and fog. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog in the evening then

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast

to around 70 interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near

the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

$$

