Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

338 AM PDT Fri Jun 11 2021

CAZ041-112330-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

338 AM PDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog dense fog in the morning then

sunny. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid

80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to

the mid 80s to around 90 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at

the beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at

the beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around

90 inland.

$$

CAZ040-112330-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

338 AM PDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid

70s to around 80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to

the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at

the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s

inland.

$$

CAZ039-112330-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

338 AM PDT Fri Jun 11 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

to north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting to the

north northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

Gusts to 50 mph. Strongest between Gaviota and Refugio and the

hills above Montecito to San Marcos Pass.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except

around 70 cooler beaches. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting

to the west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest to north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph

shifting to the north northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

after midnight. Gusts to 50 mph. Strongest between Gaviota and

Refugio and the hills above Montecito to San Marcos Pass.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around

70 cooler beaches. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except

the lower to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid to upper 70s cooler beaches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s

except the mid 70s to around 80 cooler beaches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s to around 90 except the mid to upper 70s cooler beaches.

$$

CAZ087-112330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

338 AM PDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog after

midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and patchy dense fog in the morning then

sunny. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less.Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in

the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast to

around 80 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast

to around 80 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s.

$$

CAZ548-112330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

338 AM PDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 93 to

101.

$$

CAZ547-112330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

338 AM PDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around

70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 96 to

106.

$$

CAZ044-045-112330-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

338 AM PDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid

to upper 70s nearest the coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid 70s

to around 80 nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s except around 80 nearest the coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 101 except the lower to mid

80s nearest the coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 102 except the lower to

mid 80s nearest the coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 92 to

102 except the lower to mid 80s nearest the coast.

$$

CAZ088-112330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

338 AM PDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 101 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 101 to

107.

$$

CAZ046-112330-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

338 AM PDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100 except the upper 70s to

mid 80s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 103 except the lower to mid

80s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 103 except the lower to

mid 80s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ053-112330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

338 AM PDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to

the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower

60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper

40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

95 to 105 at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid

50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 99 to 109 at low

elevations to the upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

97 to 107 at low elevations to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high

elevations.

$$

CAZ054-112330-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

338 AM PDT Fri Jun 11 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low elevations

to the 70s at high elevations. Northwest to north winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 45 mph in the morning, diminishing some in the

afternoon.Winds strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph after midnight. Winds strongest through the Interstate

5 Corridor.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the

west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds strongest through the

Interstate 5 Corridor.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 96 to 104 at low elevations

to the mid 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 97 to 105 at low

elevations to the upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid

70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

94 to 102 at low elevations to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high

elevations.

$$

CAZ059-112330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

338 AM PDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 102 to 112.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 100 to

110.

$$

CAZ034-035-112330-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

338 AM PDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the

beaches to the 70s to around 80 inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches

in the afternoon. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches

to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in

the afternoon. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile

or less. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid

80s inland. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to

mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to around

90 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s

at the beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the 80s to lower 90s

inland.

$$

CAZ036-112330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

338 AM PDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph with Gusts to 45 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northwest winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the 80s to

around 90. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the lower to

mid 80s nearest the coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 94 to

103 except the mid 80s to around 90 nearest the coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 93 to

103.

$$

CAZ052-112330-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

338 AM PDT Fri Jun 11 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. North to northeast

winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest to Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to around 80 at high elevations. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 90 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Areas of west winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 90 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s

to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

93 to 100 at low elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper

50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 97 to 104 at low

elevations to the upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

94 to 103 at low elevations to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high

elevations.

$$

CAZ038-112330-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

338 AM PDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 90 to

100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 98 to

107.

$$

CAZ051-112330-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

338 AM PDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

98 to 106 at low elevations to the upper 80s to mid 90s at high

elevations.

$$

CAZ037-112330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

338 AM PDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

North winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 90 to

100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 94 to

106.

$$

CAZ549-112330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

338 AM PDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from around 60 near the coast to around 70 interior. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog in the evening then

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to around 70 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near

the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near

the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

$$

CAZ550-112330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

338 AM PDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to

the mid 70s interior. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior. West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near

the coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast to

around 80 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near

the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s

interior.

$$

CK

www.weather.gov/losangeles

