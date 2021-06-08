CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 7, 2021

_____

659 FPUS56 KLOX 081127

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California...Updated

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

428 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

CAZ041-082345-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

353 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper

70s inland. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Strongest near the coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s to

mid 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid

80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

$$

CAZ087-082345-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

353 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Patchy morning drizzle. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70. Areas of west winds 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Areas of west winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ040-082345-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

353 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Strongest near the coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the

mid 70s inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper

70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

$$

CAZ039-082345-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

353 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, except patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the morning west of Refugio. Then areas of northwest to

north winds 20 to 30 mph, mainly west of Refugio.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Areas

of Northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

Mainly between Gaviota and Refugio.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning. In the afternoon, west to northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Strongest west of Refugio.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest to northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50

mph. Isolated gusts to 55 mph between Gaviota and Refugio.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except around

70 cooler beaches. Northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. Strongest west of Refugio.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80 except the upper 60s cooler

beaches.

$$

CAZ548-082345-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

353 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs around 90.

$$

CAZ547-082345-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

353 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ088-082345-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

353 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph, then shifting to the north with gusts to 40 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ045-082345-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

353 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds 10

to 20 with Gusts to 30 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

$$

CAZ044-082345-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

353 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Patchy morning drizzle. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the

lower to mid 70s nearest the coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s except the lower to mid 70s

nearest the coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the lower to mid

70s nearest the coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid to upper

70s nearest the coast.

$$

CAZ046-082345-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

353 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. North winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ054-082345-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

353 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Patchy drizzle across coastal slopes early. Highs from the lower

to mid 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the

60s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing

to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to 50 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph Thursday

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-082345-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

353 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog with

drizzle across coastal slopes. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at

low elevations to the 60s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the

60s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

across northern slopes after midnight. Lows from the upper 30s to

mid 40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog across

northern slopes in the morning. Highs from the 70s to around 80

at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-082345-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

353 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Local gusts to 45 mph around

Lake Palmdale.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Local gusts to 45 mph

around Lake Palmdale in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

$$

CAZ052-082345-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

353 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 60s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. Northwest

to north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Northwest to north winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph

shifting to the north to northeast 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50

mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-082345-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

353 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 60s inland. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 60s inland. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches

in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in

the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to

the 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower

80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower

80s inland.

$$

CAZ035-082345-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

353 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s

to around 70 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s

to around 70 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower

to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to

around 80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog. Highs from the lower to

mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to

around 80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s

to mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ036-082345-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

353 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid

40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s and 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ051-082345-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

353 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s

at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ037-082345-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

428 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

Update

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ038-082345-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

353 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ550-082345-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

353 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s near the coast to the lower

70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows around

50. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the

coast to the lower 70s interior. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast

to the lower to mid 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast

to the mid 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

$$

CAZ549-082345-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

353 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 25 to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

