CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 30, 2021

_____

981 FPUS56 KLOX 311049

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

349 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

CAZ041-312345-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

349 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then clearing

to the coast in the afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at

the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. West winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then clearing

to the coast in the afternoon. Highs from around 70 at the

beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then

clearing to the coast in the afternoon. Highs from around 70 at

the beaches to around 80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then

clearing to the coast in the afternoon. Highs from around 70 at

the beaches to around 80 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and patchy

fog. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then clearing

to the coast in the afternoon. Highs from around 70 at the beaches

to around 80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and patchy fog.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and patchy

patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the

mid to upper 70s inland.

$$

CAZ040-312345-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

349 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then clearing

to the coast in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at

the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then clearing

to the coast in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to around

70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then

clearing to the coast in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to

around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then

clearing to the coast in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to

around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then clearing

to the coast in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70

at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the

mid to upper 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the

mid to upper 70s inland.

$$

CAZ039-312345-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

349 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then

clearing to the coast. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and patchy fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then

clearing to the coast. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s except

the lower to mid 60s cooler beaches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and patchy fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and patchy fog in the morning

then clearing to the coast. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and patchy fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then

clearing to the coast. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and patchy

fog. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ087-312345-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

349 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ044-045-312345-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

349 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid 60s to around 70

nearest the coast.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the lower to mid 70s

nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and patchy fog in the morning

then sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the lower to mid

70s nearest the coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and patchy fog in the morning

then sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the lower to mid

70s nearest the coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid

70s nearest the coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and patchy fog in the morning

then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ547-312345-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

349 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for areas of low clouds and patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s and 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and patchy fog in the morning

then sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and patchy fog in the morning

then sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and patchy fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ548-312345-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

349 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and patchy fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and patchy fog in the morning

then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

patchy fog. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and patchy fog. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

patchy fog. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ088-312345-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

349 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. South winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ046-312345-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

349 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog along

the coastal slopes after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ059-312345-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

349 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. North winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around

70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ054-312345-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

349 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs

from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to

around 80 at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low elevations to around 60 in

colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-312345-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

349 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid

70s to lower 80s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly clear. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening.

Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower

60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-312345-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

349 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 80s to lower

90s at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s

at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at lower

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at

high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-312345-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

349 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around

80 inland.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for areas of low clouds and patchy fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s

to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and patchy

patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to

lower 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and patchy

patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to

lower 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and patchy

patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to

lower 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to

around 80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and patchy

patchy fog. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ036-312345-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

349 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then

sunny. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and patchy fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and patchy fog in the morning

then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and patchy fog in the morning

then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ037-312345-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

349 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except

the lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the mid to

upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 90s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower

to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the mid

60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except around 60 in the Carrizo Plain.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 90.

$$

CAZ051-312345-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

349 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 97 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-312345-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

349 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ550-312345-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

349 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the

lower 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and patchy fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the

lower to mid 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and patchy fog.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the

lower to mid 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and patchy

patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid

70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and patchy

patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid

70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and patchy fog in the morning

then partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast

to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and patchy

patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the

lower to mid 70s interior.

$$

CAZ549-312345-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

349 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and patchy

patchy fog. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and patchy

patchy fog. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and patchy

patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and patchy fog.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and patchy

patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

