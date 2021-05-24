CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 23, 2021

_____

479 FPUS56 KLOX 241130

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

430 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

CAZ041-250115-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

430 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

beaches in the morning. Highs from the 70s at the beaches to the

mid 80s to mid 90s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around

60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s

inland. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Night through morning

low clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the 50s to around

60. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid

70s to around 80 inland.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ087-250115-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

430 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to

the upper 70s to mid 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to

the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the evening then areas of

low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from around 60 near the coast to around 70

interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to around 70. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ040-250115-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

430 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s to around 80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid

70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs

from around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland.

$$

CAZ039-250115-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

430 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the lower

to mid 70s cooler beaches. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except

around 70 in the hills. Below passes and canyons mainly west of

the airport...north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except around

70 cooler beaches. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Below passes and canyons mainly west of the airport...north winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s except the

lower to mid 60s cooler beaches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ548-250115-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

430 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ547-250115-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

430 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. South winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Night through morning

low clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 40s and

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in

the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Lows in

the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ088-250115-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

430 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper

50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ045-250115-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

430 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 60s to around 80. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ044-250115-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

430 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except

the mid 60s to around 70 in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 60s to around 80.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ046-250115-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

430 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the

upper 60s to mid 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ054-250115-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

430 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder

valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations to

the 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to

mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-250115-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

430 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid

40s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 70s to mid

80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high

elevations.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the 70s to

lower 80s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high

elevations. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations

to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

$$

CAZ059-250115-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

430 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the mid 60s in

the hills. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ052-250115-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

430 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid

70s to around 80 at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to

the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder

valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations

to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high

elevations.

$$

CAZ034-250115-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

430 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 80s to around

90 inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the

70s to around 80 inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to

around 70 inland. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 50s at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland.

$$

CAZ035-250115-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

430 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to

the mid 70s to lower 80s inland. North winds around 15 mph

increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the 40s to around

50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing

to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 50s to lower 60s at the beaches to the mid 60s to mid 70s

inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

the beaches to the upper 60s to mid 70s inland. Lows in the mid

40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at the

beaches to the mid 60s to around 70 inland. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50.

$$

CAZ036-250115-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

430 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ051-250115-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

430 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

70s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to

the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to

the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ037-250115-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

430 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ038-250115-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

430 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ550-250115-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

430 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to

the 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 60s to lower 70s near the coast to the mid 70s to mid 80s

interior. West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s near the coast to the 70s to around

80 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs from the lower to mid

60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s near the coast to

around 70 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs

from around 60 near the coast to the upper 60s to mid 70s

interior.

$$

CAZ549-250115-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

430 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s near the coast to the upper 60s

interior. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 50s to around 60 near the coast to the mid to upper 60s

interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

