CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 24, 2021 _____ 957 FPUS56 KLOX 251013 ZFPLOX Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA 313 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021 CAZ041-260000- Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles- Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood, and Long Beach 313 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s inland. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. $$ CAZ087-260000- Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands- Including Avalon 313 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Areas of southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. $$ CAZ040-260000- Ventura County Coast- Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo 313 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. $$ CAZ039-260000- Santa Barbara County South Coast- Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria 313 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 cooler beaches. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the mid 60s to around 70 cooler beaches. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except around 60 in the hills. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. $$ CAZ548-260000- Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley- Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona 313 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. $$ CAZ547-260000- Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley- Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City 313 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy except for areas of low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers through the day. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the 40s to around 50. South winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. $$ CAZ088-260000- Santa Clarita Valley- Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia 313 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then areas of low clouds. Highs around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. $$ CAZ045-260000- Ventura County Coastal Valleys- Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park 313 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then low clouds. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except around 80 nearest the coast. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80. $$ CAZ044-260000- Ventura County Interior Valleys- Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru 313 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then low clouds. A 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 nearest the coast. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. $$ CAZ046-260000- Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area- 313 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021 .TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog along the coastal slopes in the morning then low clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except around 50 colder valleys. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. $$ CAZ054-260000- Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range- Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg 313 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog. Highs in the 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow after midnight. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers in the evening. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet in the evening. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the 70s at high elevations. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations. $$ CAZ053-260000- Ventura County Mountains- Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos 313 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to around 50 at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow after midnight. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet decreasing to 5000 feet. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet increasing to 5500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 30s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s at high elevations. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. $$ CAZ059-260000- Antelope Valley- Including Lancaster and Palmdale 313 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Winds strongest in the western foothills. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. $$ CAZ052-260000- Santa Barbara County Mountains- Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area, and Dick Smith Wilderness Area 313 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow after midnight. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet decreasing to 4500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet increasing to 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 40 at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at low elevations to around 80 at high elevations. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. $$ CAZ034-260000- San Luis Obispo County Central Coast- Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria, and San Simeon 313 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the beaches to the lower to mid 60s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around 80 inland. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the upper 60s to mid 70s inland. $$ CAZ035-260000- Santa Barbara County Central Coast- Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg 313 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at the beaches to the mid 60s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around 80 inland. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s inland. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the upper 60s to mid 70s inland. $$ CAZ036-260000- Santa Ynez Valley- Including Solvang and Santa Ynez 313 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021 .TODAY...Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. $$ CAZ051-260000- San Luis Obispo County Mountains- Including Black Mountain 313 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to around 80 at high elevations. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. $$ CAZ037-260000- San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys- Including Paso Robles and Atascadero 313 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except the upper 50s in the Carrizo Plain. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. $$ CAZ038-260000- Cuyama Valley- Including Cuyama 313 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with rain becoming likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. $$ CAZ550-260000- Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands- 313 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior. $$ CAZ549-260000- San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands- 313 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs from around 60 near the coast to around 70 interior. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ ASR www.weather.gov/losangeles _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather