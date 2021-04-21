CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 20, 2021 _____ 785 FPUS56 KLOX 210918 ZFPLOX Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA 218 AM PDT Wed Apr 21 2021 CAZ041-212345- Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles- Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood, and Long Beach 218 AM PDT Wed Apr 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain or drizzle. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland. $$ CAZ040-212345- Ventura County Coast- Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo 218 AM PDT Wed Apr 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. $$ CAZ547-212345- Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley- Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City 218 AM PDT Wed Apr 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds around 15 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. $$ CAZ548-212345- Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley- Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona 218 AM PDT Wed Apr 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or drizzle. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain or drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or drizzle. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ CAZ046-212345- Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area- 218 AM PDT Wed Apr 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. $$ CAZ044-045-212345- Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys- Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park 218 AM PDT Wed Apr 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. $$ CAZ088-212345- Santa Clarita Valley- Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia 218 AM PDT Wed Apr 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. $$ CAZ053-212345- Ventura County Mountains- Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos 218 AM PDT Wed Apr 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog and drizzle along the coastal slopes. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the 50s to around 60 at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. $$ CAZ054-212345- Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range- Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg 218 AM PDT Wed Apr 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet increasing to 7500 feet. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level 7000 to 7500 feet. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level 7000 to 7500 feet. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog along the coastal slopes after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. $$ CAZ059-212345- Antelope Valley- Including Lancaster and Palmdale 218 AM PDT Wed Apr 21 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning in the foothills. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. $$ CAZ039-212345- Santa Barbara County South Coast- Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria 218 AM PDT Wed Apr 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or drizzle in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. $$ CAZ034-035-212345- San Luis Obispo County Central Coast- Santa Barbara County Central Coast- Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria, San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg 218 AM PDT Wed Apr 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s to around 70 inland. $$ CAZ036-212345- Santa Ynez Valley- Including Solvang and Santa Ynez 218 AM PDT Wed Apr 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or drizzle in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. $$ CAZ052-212345- Santa Barbara County Mountains- Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area, and Dick Smith Wilderness Area 218 AM PDT Wed Apr 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or drizzle in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to around 60 at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog along the coastal slopes in the morning. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. $$ CAZ037-212345- San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys- Including Paso Robles and Atascadero 218 AM PDT Wed Apr 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to around 70. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. $$ CAZ051-212345- San Luis Obispo County Mountains- Including Black Mountain 218 AM PDT Wed Apr 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or drizzle in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. $$ CAZ038-212345- Cuyama Valley- Including Cuyama 218 AM PDT Wed Apr 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. $$ CAZ087-212345- Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands- Including Avalon 218 AM PDT Wed Apr 21 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain or drizzle. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain or drizzle. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or drizzle. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. $$ CAZ550-212345- Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands- 218 AM PDT Wed Apr 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 near the coast to the mid to upper 60s interior. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs from around 60 near the coast to the upper 60s interior. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from around 60 near the coast to the mid to upper 60s interior. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to around 70 interior. $$ CAZ549-212345- San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands- 218 AM PDT Wed Apr 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ Hall www.weather.gov/losangeles _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather