CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 19, 2021

_____

576 FPUS56 KLOX 201020

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

320 AM PDT Sat Mar 20 2021

CAZ041-210045-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

320 AM PDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 60s

to around 70. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50. West winds around 15

mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25

mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

around 70. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

$$

CAZ087-210045-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

320 AM PDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Areas of

northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds strongest on

the west side and over the higher terrain.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Areas of northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening. Winds strongest on the west side and over

the higher terrain.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Areas of northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening. Winds strongest on the west side and

over the higher terrain.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ040-210045-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

320 AM PDT Sat Mar 20 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds around

15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds around 15

mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ039-210045-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

320 AM PDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70 except the

upper 50s cooler beaches. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ548-210045-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

320 AM PDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ547-210045-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

320 AM PDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ088-210045-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

320 AM PDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

around 70. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ045-210045-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

320 AM PDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds around

15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s to around 70. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ044-210045-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

320 AM PDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 15

to 25 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows upper 30s and 40s.

$$

CAZ046-210045-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

320 AM PDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows upper 30s and 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70 except around 60

coastal slopes and higher peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

around 50. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ054-210045-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

320 AM PDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the mornin then sunny. Scattered snow

showers on the north slopes near the Kern County line in the

morning. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. West winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Winds

strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Winds strongest through

the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s

at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 40s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper 50s

to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high

elevations. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

$$

CAZ053-210045-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

320 AM PDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the mornin then sunny. Scattered snow

showers on the north slopes near the Kern County line in the

morning. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs from the mid 50s

to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high

elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 30s to lower 40s at low

elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50

at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper 50s

to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high

elevations. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations

to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

$$

CAZ059-210045-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

320 AM PDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 15

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 30s to around 40. West winds 10

to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

and 60s. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ052-210045-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

320 AM PDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations

to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid

50s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the lower to

mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Lows from

the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

$$

CAZ034-210045-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

320 AM PDT Sat Mar 20 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25

mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds 15

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ035-210045-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

320 AM PDT Sat Mar 20 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at the beaches to

the lower to mid 60s inland. North winds around 15 mph increasing

to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 20

to 30 mph becoming north around 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at the beaches

to the mid 60s inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at the beaches

to the mid to upper 60s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the

mid 60s to around 70 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid

to upper 50s at the beaches to the mid 60s inland. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s inland.

$$

CAZ036-210045-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

320 AM PDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the northwest around 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 15

to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 15

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ051-210045-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

320 AM PDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the 50s to around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows mid to upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 10

to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 30s to around 40. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs from

around 70 at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high

elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations

to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ037-210045-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

320 AM PDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds around

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 30s to around 40. North winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ038-210045-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

320 AM PDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s to around 60. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 30s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 30s to around 40. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

around 70. Lows around 40.

$$

CAZ550-210045-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

320 AM PDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 35

mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds 20

to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 40s. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ549-210045-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

320 AM PDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds 25 to 35

mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 35

mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

$$

