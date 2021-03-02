CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 1, 2021

_____

123 FPUS56 KLOX 021139

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

339 AM PST Tue Mar 2 2021

CAZ041-030030-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

339 AM PST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. Northeast winds around

15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ040-030030-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

339 AM PST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ547-030030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

339 AM PST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North to northeast winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. East winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ548-030030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

339 AM PST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ046-030030-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

339 AM PST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ044-045-030030-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

339 AM PST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ088-030030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

339 AM PST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ053-030030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

339 AM PST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 4000 to 4500 feet. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs

from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s at high

elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Storm total snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at

low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around

50 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the 40s at high

elevations.

$$

CAZ054-030030-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

339 AM PST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to

the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

4500 to 5000 feet. Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Highs from

the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s at high

elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Storm total

snow accumulation around 2 inches. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations

to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs from the

mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower

50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower

50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower

50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-030030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

339 AM PST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. East winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s

to around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ039-030030-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

339 AM PST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds around

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ034-035-030030-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

339 AM PST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile

or less. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around

70 inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East

winds around 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to

the upper 60s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ036-030030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

339 AM PST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around

70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ052-030030-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

339 AM PST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to around 60 at high elevations. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs

from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to around 50 at

high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid to upper

30s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the

mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to around 60 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to

lower 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the 30s to around 40 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s

at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower

50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ037-030030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

339 AM PST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around

40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ051-030030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

339 AM PST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to around 60 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ038-030030-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

339 AM PST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around

40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ087-030030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

339 AM PST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ550-030030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

339 AM PST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ549-030030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

339 AM PST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile

or less. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

Stewart

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather