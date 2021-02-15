CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 14, 2021

_____

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

320 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

320 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to

the mid to upper 70s inland.

$$

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

320 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Areas of

northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

around 60. Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Areas of northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

320 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North winds around 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland.

$$

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

320 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

beaches in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the north 15

to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

around 50. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

320 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. North winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

$$

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

320 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Winds

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West

winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

$$

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

320 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

60. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds 15

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

320 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West

winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

320 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. North

winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

320 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. West winds 10 to 20

mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25

mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70 except around

60 coastal slopes and higher peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

320 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a snow shower near

the Kern County line. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Winds strongest

through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy...except mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of a snow shower near the Kern County line. Lows from the

lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

Winds strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy...except mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of a snow shower near the Kern County line in the morning.

Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the 40s at

high elevations. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55

mph. Winds strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to

15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s to

mid 40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40

in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the 50s at high

elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to

upper 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

$$

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

320 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers near the

Kern county line in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high

elevations. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers near the Kern county line. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet.

Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s

to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 25 to 35

mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers near

the Kern county line in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper

30s to mid 40s at high elevations. North winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at low

elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper

30s and 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid

50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper

30s and 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

320 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West

winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to around 60. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55

mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph shifting to the west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to

around 40. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

$$

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

320 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower

50s at high elevations. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45

mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 20

to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s

to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high

elevations. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations

to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high

elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s

to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

$$

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

320 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to around 70 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to

mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland. Lows in the 40s to

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

$$

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

320 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to around 70 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s

to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around

70 inland.

$$

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

320 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 25

mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

320 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid

60s to around 70 at low elevations to around 60 at high

elevations. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s

to around 70 at low elevations to around 60 at high elevations.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

320 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds 15

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s and 60s. Lows in the 30s except the mid 40s in the Carrizo

Plain.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

around 40. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

320 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25

mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

around 40. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

320 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

$$

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

320 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 20 to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts

to 45 mph. Gusts to 50 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30

mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

