CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 18, 2021 _____ 463 FPUS56 KLOX 191113 ZFPLOX Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA 313 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021 CAZ041-200100- Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles- Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood, and Long Beach 313 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021 ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy morning fog. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph. Winds strongest from Malibu to the Hollywood Hills. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the 50s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph. Winds strongest from Malibu to the Hollywood Hills. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Winds strongest from Malibu to the Hollywood Hills. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. East winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60. $$ CAZ087-200100- Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands- Including Avalon 313 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021 ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT 9 AM PST THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy morning fog. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. $$ CAZ040-200100- Ventura County Coast- Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo 313 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021 ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts to 65 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Northeast winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts to 65 mph decreasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ039-200100- Santa Barbara County South Coast- Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria 313 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021 ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except the upper 50s in the hills. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50 in the hills. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ548-200100- Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley- Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona 313 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 60 mph. Winds decreasing late. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. $$ CAZ547-200100- Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley- Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City 313 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. North to northeast winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts to 65 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North to northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph. Winds decreasing after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North to northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except around 40 western valley. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ088-200100- Santa Clarita Valley- Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia 313 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts to 70 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph. Winds decreasing late. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. $$ CAZ045-200100- Ventura County Coastal Valleys- Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park 313 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 40 to 60 mph with gusts to 70 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts to 70 mph. Winds decreasing late. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 60 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ044-200100- Ventura County Interior Valleys- Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru 313 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ046-200100- Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area- 313 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog along the coastal slopes in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northeast winds 40 to 60 mph with gusts to 80 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Northeast winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts to 75 mph decreasing to 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 60 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to around 60 except around 50 coastal slopes and higher peaks. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50 except around 40 colder valleys. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ054-200100- Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range- Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg 313 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers. One inch snow accumulations possible. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. Northeast winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts to 80 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet increasing to 5000 feet. One inch snow accumulations possible. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts to 70 mph. Winds decreasing after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...A chance of rain or snow showers in the morning, then rain or snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations. $$ CAZ053-200100- Ventura County Mountains- Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos 313 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. Northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph. Winds decreasing late. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to 19 to 26 in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low elevations to 18 to 25 in colder valleys and peaks. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows from the 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to 16 to 23 in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the 30s at high elevations. $$ CAZ059-200100- Antelope Valley- Including Lancaster and Palmdale 313 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and a slight chance of showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s to around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ052-200100- Santa Barbara County Mountains- Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area, and Dick Smith Wilderness Area 313 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph. Winds decreasing late. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to around 50 at high elevations. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY...A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. $$ CAZ034-200100- San Luis Obispo County Central Coast- Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria, and San Simeon 313 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021 ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph mph with gusts to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland. Local northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the beaches to around 60 inland. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at the beaches to around 60 inland. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at the beaches to the lower to mid 60s inland. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at the beaches to around 60 inland. $$ CAZ035-200100- Santa Barbara County Central Coast- Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg 313 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021 ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. $$ CAZ036-200100- Santa Ynez Valley- Including Solvang and Santa Ynez 313 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Areas of east winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Winds decreasing after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northwest winds around 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. $$ CAZ051-200100- San Luis Obispo County Mountains- Including Black Mountain 313 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. East winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows mid 30s to around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ037-200100- San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys- Including Paso Robles and Atascadero 313 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the 30s to around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows in the 30s to around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ CAZ038-200100- Cuyama Valley- Including Cuyama 313 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ550-200100- Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands- 313 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy morning fog. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 60 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior. Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs from the mid to upper 50s near the coast to the lower to mid 60s interior. $$ CAZ549-200100- San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands- 313 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph decreasing to 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ ASR www.weather.gov/losangeles _____