CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 22, 2020

595 FPUS56 KLOX 231228

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

428 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

CAZ041-240030-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

428 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy morning fog. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. Below passes and canyons between Malibu and the

Hollywood Hills, Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Below passes and canyons between Malibu and the Hollywood Hills,

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Below passes

and canyons between Malibu and the Hollywood Hills, Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ087-240030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

428 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ040-240030-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

428 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph. Lowering in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ039-240030-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

428 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. East winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northeast winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ548-240030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

428 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph.

Strongest in the foothills.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph. Strongest in the foothills.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ547-240030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

428 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North to northeast winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

to northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North to

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. North winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ088-240030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

428 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph. Lowering in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s.

CAZ045-240030-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

428 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northeast

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.Lowering in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

CAZ044-240030-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

428 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northeast

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Lowering in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ046-240030-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

428 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph. Isolated gusts

to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph. Isolated gusts

to 60 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 25 to 35 mph. Lowering in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to

around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s and

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ054-240030-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

428 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

around 50 at high elevations. Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with

gusts to 55 mph. Isolated gusts to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph. Isolated

gusts to 60 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet early increasing to

4500 feet. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations

to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. Northeast winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. Lowering in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet in the evening. Lows from

the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around

40 in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s

to mid 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

mid 40s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows from around 40 at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain and snow. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.

CAZ053-240030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

428 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

lower 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with

gusts to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. East winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs from the mid

50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at

high elevations. East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

Lowering in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet in the evening. Lows from

the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower

30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high

elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations

to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs

from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

lower 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the

mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows from

the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the 20s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

mid 40s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to 19 to

26 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

slight chance of through the day. Highs from the mid 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high

elevations.

CAZ059-240030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

428 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the evening, lowering to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s except the mid to upper

30s in the hills. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s

except the mid 30s to around 40 in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s except around 40 in the

hills.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s except around 40 in the hills.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

slight chance of through the day. Highs in the 40s to around 50.

CAZ052-240030-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

428 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to around 60 at high elevations. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet until late afternoon.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s at

high elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around

60 at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s

to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations

to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid

30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to

mid 40s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

slight chance of through the day. Highs from the 50s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

CAZ034-240030-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

428 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

the beaches to the upper 60s inland. Northeast winds around

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

CAZ035-240030-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

428 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to around 70 inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 60s. East winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ036-240030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

428 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around

70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ051-240030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

428 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph

in the evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper

40s at high elevations.

CAZ037-240030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

428 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s except the mid 40s in

the Carrizo Plain. East winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds

around 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s except the mid 40s in the Carrizo Plain.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s except around 40 in the Carrizo

Plain.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ038-240030-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

428 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. East winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. East

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Lows in the 30s to around 40. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ550-240030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

428 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. East winds 20 to

30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ549-240030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

428 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

