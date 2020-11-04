CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 3, 2020
_____
451 FPUS56 KLOX 041203
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
403 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020
CAZ041-050245-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
403 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog. Fog
locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs lower
to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
around 80 at the beaches to the upper 80s to mid 90s inland.
North winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper 50s
to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s inland. Lows in the mid
40s to around 50.
$$
CAZ087-050245-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
403 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog
locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in
the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the mid 80s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70. Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s to
mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ040-050245-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
403 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower
80s inland.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s
inland. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 30
percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
40s to around 50. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ039-050245-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
403 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the
beaches in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one
quarter mile or less. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except
around 60 in the hills. North winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
80s except the mid to upper 70s cooler beaches. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts
to 50 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s
to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ548-050245-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
403 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Fog in the morning. Fog locally dense with
visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs mid to upper 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 90s. North winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ547-050245-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
403 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North to
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s to mid 90s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to
around 70. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
$$
CAZ088-050245-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
403 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around
90. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s to
mid 60s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
$$
CAZ045-050245-
Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
403 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except around
80 nearest the coast. Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except
the upper 60s to mid 70s in the hills. Northeast winds 15 to 25
mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40
mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s
and 60s. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
$$
CAZ044-050245-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru
403 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. North winds around
15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except
around 50 in the Ojai Valley. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the
southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s to
around 70. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
$$
CAZ046-050245-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
403 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s except
the lower to mid 50s colder valleys. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the
north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s to around 50 except around 40 colder valleys.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s except around 40 colder valleys. Highs in the upper
50s and 60s.
$$
CAZ054-050245-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
403 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the 80s at low elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 50s to mid
60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high
elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low
elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper
30s to mid 40s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low
elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
and snow in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high
elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows
from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to
lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the 50s to
around 60 at low elevations to the 40s to around 50 at high
elevations. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to
the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-050245-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
403 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the 80s at low elevations to the 70s at high elevations. East
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 50s to around 60
at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to 16 to
23 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to
mid 40s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 30s to lower 40s
at low elevations to 15 to 22 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
and snow in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s
at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low elevations
to 13 to 20 in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower
50s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s
to lower 40s at low elevations to 19 to 27 in colder valleys and
peaks. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to
the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-050245-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
403 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s except the
mid 50s to around 60 in the hills. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s
except the mid 50s to around 60 in the hills. Southwest winds 10
to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s and 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the 30s to around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
and snow in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the
mid 20s to mid 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to
around 60. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s except the mid to
upper 30s in the hills.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ052-050245-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
403 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to
the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the mid 80s to around 90 at low elevations to around 80 at high
elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 60 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at
low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. North
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in
colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s to around
50 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s
at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs
from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to
around 50 at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low
elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid
50s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations
to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high
elevations.
$$
CAZ034-050245-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
403 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to
the mid 80s to around 90 inland. North winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. North
winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s to around 90
inland. North winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50 in the
hills. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 40
percent chance of rain. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the
beaches to the lower 60s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the beaches to the lower
60s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 50s
at the beaches to the mid 60s inland. Lows in the mid 30s to mid
40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to
the mid to upper 60s inland.
$$
CAZ035-050245-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
403 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to
the mid 80s to mid 90s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. North
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland. Northwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s inland.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts
to 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 50 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper
60s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the
mid to upper 60s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from around 60 at
the beaches to around 70 inland. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
the beaches to around 70 inland.
$$
CAZ036-050245-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
403 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except
the upper 50s to mid 60s in the hills.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds around 15 mph
increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to
around 70. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ051-050245-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
403 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s
at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at
low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the mid to upper 80s at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80
at high elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to
around 50 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the
mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s
at high elevations. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid
50s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high
elevations.
$$
CAZ037-050245-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
403 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s except the
mid 50s to around 60 in the Carrizo Plain. Northeast winds around
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s to upper 80s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the
morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s to
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to
lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 40s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
$$
CAZ038-050245-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
403 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
80s to around 90. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s and 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to
around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
upper 20s to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ550-050245-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
403 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Fog in the
morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower
to mid 80s interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the mid to upper 80s
interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior. Northwest
winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 30
percent chance of rain. Highs from around 60 near the coast to
the mid 60s to around 70 interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Highs from around 60 near the coast to around 70 interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
40s to lower 50s. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s near the
coast to around 70 interior.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near
the coast to around 70 interior.
$$
CAZ549-050245-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
403 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Fog in the
morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the lower to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to
55 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
60s.
$$
ASR
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather